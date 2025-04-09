Stock market today: Trade Guide for Nifty 50 to Trump’s tariff; nine stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 9 April 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a relief rally on Tuesday, April 8, even though market sentiment remained fragile amid uncertainty about the ongoing trade war between the United States and other nations. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.69 per cent higher at 22,535.85 points, compared to 22,161.60 points at the previous stock market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 1.49 per cent higher at 74,227.08 points, compared to 73,137.90 points at the previous Indian stock market close.

Donald Trump's tariffs US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on China on Tuesday, April 8, bringing the total tariff rate on all imports from the Asian nation to 104 per cent.

White House spokesperson Karoline Levitt said that the US imposed an additional 50 per cent tariff on imports from China, increasing the total tariff to a record high of 104 per cent, according to multiple media.

The additional tariffs are supposed to reportedly be effective from tomorrow, April 9, 2025. On the other hand, President Trump also acknowledged that the US government is managing a “massive” amount of requests from nations to negotiate a trade deal with the United States.

“We're managing a massive amount of requests for negotiations…,” said President Trump in his recent post on Truth Social.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Wednesday.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager and Technical Research Analyst of PL Capital at Prabhudas Lilladher, also recommended three stocks for Wednesday. Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet has suggested selling one stock during intraday trading.

These include V-Guard Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Indus Towers, Natco Pharma, TVS Motor Company, Himatsingka Seide, and Union Bank of India.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. V-Guard Industries Ltd. (VGUARD): Buy at ₹360.05; Target at ₹385; Stop Loss at ₹347.

VGUARD is currently trading at ₹360.05, having reversed from a key support level and formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The stock has successfully broken out of its recent consolidation range between ₹345 and ₹363, signaling the beginning of a potential trend reversal. This breakout is accompanied by a notable rise in trading volumes, reflecting strong buying interest and increasing market participation.

In the short term, VGUARD appears well-positioned to advance toward the target of ₹385, supported by a favorable technical setup. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 58.45, indicating a healthy uptrend with room for further upside. The stock has also closed above its 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and is now approaching its 200-day EMA. A decisive close above the 200-day EMA would further strengthen the bullish outlook.

A sustained move above the key resistance level of ₹365 may offer a favorable entry point for long positions. Traders may consider entering at current levels near ₹360.05, aiming for a short-term target of ₹385, while placing a stop-loss at ₹347 to manage risk effectively.With a confirmed breakout, strengthening momentum, and supportive technical indicators, VGUARD presents a compelling buying opportunity. However, traders should stay alert to potential short-term volatility and maintain disciplined risk management for optimal trade execution.

2. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Buy at ₹631.65; Target at ₹675; Stop Loss at ₹609.

CHAMBLFERT is currently trading at ₹631.65, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows on the chart, indicating a sustained bullish trend. It recently marked a fresh 52-week high at ₹637, with a crucial resistance level placed near ₹650. A breakout above this zone could trigger increased buying interest and potentially extend the uptrend further.

The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all sloping upwards, underscoring strong bullish momentum. The stock trading above these key EMAs reflects solid investor sentiment and reinforces the strength of the current trend. If CHAMBLFERT manages to sustain above the ₹650 resistance level, it could witness further upside, with a short-term target of ₹675.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at ₹620. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 63.45 and trending upward, indicating strengthening buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss can be placed at ₹609 to protect against unexpected market reversals.

Based on the current technical setup and market sentiment, CHAMBLFERT presents a favorable buying opportunity with potential upside toward ₹675. However, traders are advised to remain cautious and apply sound risk management strategies to navigate any short-term volatility.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. (SBICARD): Buy at ₹848; Target at ₹875; Stop Loss at ₹830.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable and continuous bullish pattern has emerged. This technical pattern indicates the potential for an extended retracement in the stock’s price, with the possibility of reaching the target level of ₹875. The stock is currently holding a critical major support level at ₹1,060, which serves as a key marker for risk management.

Given the prevailing market conditions, traders are advised to consider taking a buy position, capitalizing on the bullish momentum. It is crucial to implement a strategic stop-loss at ₹830 to effectively manage downside risk. This approach safeguards against potential adverse price movements while maintaining a favorable risk-to-reward ratio.

The target price for this trade is set at ₹875, reflecting the expected continuation of the bullish trend. A successful move towards this target would confirm the strength of the ongoing upward momentum. Traders should closely monitor price action and adjust their positions accordingly to maximize potential gains.

4. Indus Towers Ltd. (INDUSTOWER): Buy at ₹370; Target at ₹395; Stop Loss at ₹355.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹395. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹355. Given the current market price of ₹370, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹395.

5. Natco Pharma Ltd. (NATCOPHARM): Buy at ₹775; Target at ₹900; Stop Loss at ₹755.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, currently stock is into oversold zone. Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹900. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹755. Given the current market price of ₹775, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹900.

Shiju Koothupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVSMOTOR): Buy at ₹2,437; Target at 2,540; Stop Loss at ₹2,390.

The stock has witnessed a significant pullback from the low made near 2,220 level in the last session to indicate strength with currently moving past the important 50EMA level at 2,397 zone to further improve the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned indicating strength and has further upside potential to carry on with the positive move in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 2540 keeping the stop loss of 2,390.

7. Himatsingka Seide Ltd. (HIMATSEIDE): Buy at ₹140.75; Target at ₹150; Stop Loss at ₹137.

The stock indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support near 134 level and with a positive candle has improved the bias once again to expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has gained strength and currently is well placed having much upside scope of movement visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 150 keeping the stop loss of 137 level.

8. Union Bank of India Ltd. (UNIONBANK): Buy at ₹120.80; Target at ₹128; Stop Loss at ₹118.

The stock has overall maintained a positive uptrend and currently has once again gained momentum after the dip witnessed recently to move past the important 50EMA level at 118 zone anticipating for further rise. The RSI has maintained the strength and currently is well positioned to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for target of 128 keeping the stop loss of ₹118.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 9. Allcargo Logistics: Sell at ₹28; Target ₹24.50; Stop Loss ₹29.

The stock looks weak on the technical chart and may move downside and come close to ₹24.50 apiece level. On the upper side, it is facing a strong hurdle at the ₹29 per share level.

