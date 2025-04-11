Stock market today: Trade Guide for Nifty 50 to Trump’s tariffs; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 11 April 2025

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks settled lower in the previous session, mirroring a global market rout triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs. A widely expected interest rate cut and dovish shift by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did little to lift the sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 73,847.15. During the day, it slumped 554.02 points or 0.74 per cent to a low of 73,673.06. The NSE Nifty declined 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,399.15. Intra-day, it tanked 182.6 points or 0.81 per cent to 22,353.25.

Trade Setup for Friday Nifty 50 continues to trade below the upper band of the falling channel and the 21-day EMA, indicating short-term weakness and resistance near 22,500. The RSI shows a bearish crossover, reinforcing the negative momentum.

“The trend is expected to stay weak below 22,500, with a breakout phase potentially driving the index to 22,750–22,800. Failure to cross 22,500 may drag it down toward 22,000,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty formed a small bear candle with a long lower shadow, signalling consolidation with stock-specific action. The index has immediate resistance at 51,000 levels. Failure to move above the same will signal consolidation in the range of 49,000-51,000.

“Bank Nifty sustaining above 51,000 levels will lead to pullback towards 51,500 and 52,100 levels in the coming sessions, with Monday's gap down area and the last two weeks having almost identical highs. Meanwhile, 49,000-48,700 will be the immediate support,” said Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets According to D-Street analysts, the stock market slipped after a brief rebound, losing over half a per cent as the choppy trend persisted. Sentiment hit after the announcement of fresh US tariffs on China, leading to a gap-down opening and a largely range-bound session thereafter.

“The ongoing volatility keeps traders cautious, and any near-term relief seems unlikely given the recent tariff-related developments and the onset of the earnings season. Until volatility, as reflected by the elevated India VIX, cools off, we recommend maintaining a hedged approach to navigate potential sharp swings,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has suggested three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Max Healthcare Institute: Buy in cash at ₹1,117, Stoploss ₹1,080, Target Price ₹1,200

Max Healthcare Institute showcases bullish momentum, evident from a notable uptrend from the support levels around, in close proximity to its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). There was substantial upward movement and a significant closing of around ₹1123.15.

The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, leading to consecutive gains that could potentially lead to further upward movement after the recent surge. This offers an optimistic outlook for investors.

Key technical indicators, particularly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), emphasize the stock's positive momentum. The RSI signals positive trends and aligns with the stock trading above crucial moving averages, including the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). This convergence underscores the sustained strength in MAXHEALTH price action.

The surge in volume associated with this upward price action also indicates strong interest and a potential continuation of the rally if the momentum sustains a bullish outlook. Traders and investors may find this analysis indicative of potential continued upward momentum in the stock. Based on the above analysis, we recommend buying Max Healthcare in cash at the current market price (CMP) of ₹1,117 for the target of ₹1,200 with a stop loss of ₹1,080.

2] Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd: Buy in cash at ₹379.3, Stoploss ₹365, Target Price ₹405

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has shown signs of resilience in the recent trading sessions, consolidating around key moving averages. The stock is trading at ₹379.3, with a modest gain of 2.75 per cent for the session. The chart indicates a steady upward movement after a correction period, with the stock finding support around the ₹350– ₹360 zone.

The 100-day EMA at ₹355 suggests a near-term support zone, while resistance can be seen around ₹380. The stock had recently witnessed a phase of consolidation, followed by a breakout attempt. Volume activity remains moderate, indicating that further confirmation of strength is needed for a sustained uptrend.

The recent bullish momentum suggests that if Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd manages to stay above the ₹380– ₹385 range, it could witness further upside, potentially testing the ₹405 mark. However, the stock may retest its support levels if selling pressure intensifies. The Bollinger Bands suggest that volatility is gradually expanding, which could lead to a decisive move in the coming sessions.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is hovering around 68.19. This RSI reading suggests that the stock possesses considerable strength and signifies a healthy and sustainable uptrend. Based on the above analysis, we recommend buying Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd at a CMP of ₹379.3 with a stop loss of ₹365 and a target of ₹405.



Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Buy at ₹4,140, Stoploss ₹4,080, Target Price ₹4,250

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹4,250. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹4,080. Given the current market price of ₹4,140, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹4,250.

4] United Spirits: Buy at ₹1,450, Stoploss ₹1,390, Target Price ₹1,520.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1,520. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1,390. A buying opportunity is emerging, given the current market price of ₹1,450. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1,520.

5] DLF: Buy at ₹612, Stoploss ₹590, Target Price ₹640

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.640. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at ₹590. Given the current market price of ₹612, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹640.



Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹1,530, Target Price ₹1,600, Stop Loss ₹1,500

The stock has maintained a positive bias overall. With a significant move witnessed during the intraday session with decent volume participation, there is anticipation for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed, indicating strength, and has much upside scope of movement visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1,600, keeping the stop loss at 1,500.

7] BHEL: Buy at ₹212, Target Price ₹224, Stop Loss ₹207

The stock has witnessed a decent pullback from the low made near the 194 level recently and has moved past the important 50EMA level at the 207 zones to improve the bias further and anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well positioned, indicating strength, and has further upside potential to carry on with the positive move in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹224, keeping the stop loss of ₹207.

8] Titan Company: Buy at ₹3,174, Target Price ₹3,280, Stop Loss ₹3,120

The stock has shown resilience and has moved past the important 50EMA at the ₹3,165 level with a positive candle formation to improve the bias. We can anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise with strength indicated and is currently well positioned to continue the positive move. With the chart technically attractive, we suggest buying the stock for a target of ₹3,280, keeping the stop loss at the ₹3,120 level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.