Stock market today: Trade Guide for Nifty 50 to Trump’s tariff; eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 7 April 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed with heavy losses on Friday, April 4, as weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment amid an ongoing trade war between the United States and other world nations. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.49 per cent lower at 22,904.45 points, compared to 23,250.10 points at the previous stock market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 1.22 per cent lower at 75,364.69 points, compared to 76,295.36 points at the previous stock market close.

Donald Trump tariffs The US Stock markets crashed on Friday after China retaliated with an additional 34 per cent tariff on all US goods imports. This prompted the Wall Street to lodge its worst trading session since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tanked more than 2,200 points before closing 5.50 per cent lower at 38,314.86 points. The tech stock-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost over 900 points, closing 5.82 per cent lower at 15,587.79 points, compared to 16,550.61 points in the previous US market close.

The S&P 500 closed 5.97 per cent lower at 5,074.08 points, compared to 5,396.52 points at the previous market close. Donald Trump's 10 per cent ‘baseline’ tariffs came into effect for all imports into the United States on Saturday, April 5.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Monday.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager and Technical Research Analyst of PL Capital at PrabhudasLilladher, also recommended three stocks for Monday.

These include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Marico, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indus Towers, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, and Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (APOLLOHOSP): Buy at ₹6,714.55; Target at ₹7,193; Stop Loss at ₹6,487.

APOLLOHOSP is currently trading at ₹6,714.55, having recently rebounded from lower levels while forming a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe. Additionally, the stock has been following a higher high-higher low structure, reaffirming its sustained long-term uptrend. This bullish outlook is further supported by rising trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest among investors. A breakout above the key resistance level of ₹6,800 could potentially drive the stock toward the short-term target of ₹7,193.

The stock is also trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), further reinforcing its positive trajectory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 62.70 and continues to trend upward, signaling increasing buying momentum.

On the downside, immediate support is placed at ₹6,600, with a recommended stop-loss at ₹6,487 to manage risk effectively. Given the favorable technical setup and prevailing market conditions, APOLLOHOSP presents a strong buying opportunity. However, traders should remain cautious, adhere to disciplined risk management strategies, and await confirmation of the breakout before initiating fresh positions.

2. Marico Ltd. (MARICO): Buy at ₹677.3; Target at ₹725; Stop Loss at ₹653.

MARICO is currently trading at the levels of 677.3, the stock has witnessed a strong rebound from recent lows, forming a double-bottom pattern, which indicates a potential trend reversal. This pattern is a classic bullish formation that suggests the stock has found a strong base and is ready for an upward move. The stock is also trading above the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, further strengthening the bullish sentiment. The successful reclaiming of these levels confirms a shift in momentum, favouring the bulls. The stock has successfully broken above its neckline resistance around 673, confirming the breakout. The next key resistance is at 690, and a decisive move above this levels could lead to a short-term target of 725.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 662. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 71.81 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 653 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, MARICO presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 725 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK): Buy at ₹1,335; Target at ₹1,365; Stop Loss at 1,290.

We have seen a major support in this stock around ₹1,290. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the price ₹1,335 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹1,365 so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹1,290 for the target price of ₹1,365 in the upcoming weeks.

4. Axis Bank Ltd. (AXISBANK): Buy at ₹1,090; Target at ₹1,130; Stop Loss at ₹1,060.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable and continuous bullish pattern has emerged. This technical pattern indicates the potential for an extended retracement in the stock’s price, with the possibility of reaching the target level of ₹1,130. The stock is currently holding a critical major support level at ₹1,060, which serves as a key marker for risk management.

Given the prevailing market conditions, traders are advised to consider taking a buy position, capitalizing on the bullish momentum. It is crucial to implement a strategic stop-loss at ₹1,060 to effectively manage downside risk. This approach safeguards against potential adverse price movements while maintaining a favorable risk-to-reward ratio.

The target price for this trade is set at ₹1,130, reflecting the expected continuation of the bullish trend. A successful move towards this target would confirm the strength of the ongoing upward momentum. Traders should closely monitor price action and adjust their positions accordingly to maximize potential gains.

5. Indus Towers Ltd. (INDUSTOWER): Buy at ₹350-360; Target at ₹385; Stop Loss at ₹335.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹385. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹335. Given the current market price of ₹350-360, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹385.

Shiju Koothupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (TFCILTD): Buy at ₹178.80; Target at ₹190; Stop Loss at ₹174.

The stock has recently witnessed a gradual rise gaining strength moving past the important 200 period MA at 165 zone and has scope for further upside movement in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise gaining strength and can carry on with the positive move in the coming sessions. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 190 keeping the stop loss of 174.

7. Marico Ltd. (MARICO): Buy at ₹677; Target at ₹710; Stop Loss at ₹662.

The stock has witnessed a decent pullback from the low made near 578 zone to form a double bottom formation on the daily chart and moving past the 50EMA and 200 period MA at 630 and 650 levels respectively has strengthened the trend, anticipating for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is steadily on the rise indicating strength and has much upside potential to carry on with the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 710 keeping the stop loss of 662 level.

8. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. (GAEL): Buy at ₹116.50; Target at ₹122; Stop Loss at ₹114.

The stock after the decent correction has shown signs of bottoming out near the 100 zone and currently with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to move decisively past the 50EMA level of 110, has improved the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise gaining strength and has much upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for target of 122 keeping the stop lossof114level.