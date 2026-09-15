Stock market today: Trade guide for Sensex, Nifty 50, crude oil to gold | Eight stocks to buy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, 15 September, amid mixed global cues.

The domestic equity indices ended lower in the previous session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 23,400 level.

Advertisement

The Sensex dropped 120.83 points, or 0.16%, to close at 74,781.76 , while the Nifty 50 settled 79.70 points, or 0.34%, lower at 23,398.10.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:39 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,531 level, a premium of 46 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,485.20.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias today, with crude oil prices remaining the biggest near-term risk for domestic equities. Renewed US–Iran military tensions and the latest escalation involving Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have raised concerns over a broader regional conflict and potential disruptions to global energy and shipping routes. While GIFT Nifty futures are indicating a technical rebound from last week’s lows, the macroeconomic pressure from higher oil prices amid an uncertain geopolitical backdrop is likely to keep investor sentiment guarded at higher levels.

Advertisement

Crude oil prices remain elevated, with WTI trading in the $102–103-per-barrel range and Brent moving above $106 amid concerns over disruptions to Saudi oil infrastructure and key shipping routes. The rise in crude prices has also reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy globally.

Global technology stocks are facing additional pressure following concerns raised by senior AI executives over the pace and risks associated with AI development. The sell-off in semiconductor and AI-related stocks has further unsettled global equity markets. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed the 5% mark for the first time since 2023, reflecting heightened inflation concerns linked to elevated energy prices and expectations of further monetary tightening.

Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today Sensex Prediction Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the broader outlook for the Sensex remains sideways, with the index likely to consolidate within the 74,000–75,200 range in the near term.

Advertisement

“Holding the 74,000–74,160 support zone could keep the recovery attempt intact and allow the index to retest 75,000–75,200. A decisive breakout above this resistance zone would strengthen the outlook and pave the way for further upside, while a break below 74,000 could trigger renewed selling pressure,” Gupta said.

He added that the market remains cautious for now but is showing signs of resilience following the sharp recovery from lower levels.

Nifty 50 Prediction Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the recent correction in Nifty 50 has intensified on the weekly chart. After a gradual decline over the previous four weeks that largely erased the July rally, the index fell sharply this week, breaking multiple support levels. Following a double top near 24,700, Nifty 50 has also breached the rising trendline connecting the higher bottoms, indicating the formation of a Descending Triangle. This suggests that the broader trend could remain under pressure in the near term.

Advertisement

“After a continuous decline since the beginning of August, momentum indicators have entered oversold territory, with the Daily RSI around 27, making an intermittent relief bounce possible. However, the broader trend is likely to remain weak until key resistance levels are reclaimed,” Bhosale said.

He added that 24,000 remains a stiff hurdle, preceded by 23,800 and 23,600, which had earlier acted as support but have now turned into resistance.

“On the downside, Friday’s low around 23,200, followed by the June low near 23,100, remains the immediate support zone. A decisive break below this zone could trigger further downside. Traders should closely monitor these levels and remain vigilant on geopolitical developments and crude oil prices, which are likely to remain key drivers of market direction in the near term,” Bhosale said.

Advertisement

Also Read | 3 factors that may dictate Sensex, Nifty 50 this week

Bank Nifty Prediction Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Bank Nifty opened with a gap down, but robust short covering triggered a recovery of nearly 890 points from the day’s low. The index formed a strong bullish candle with a lower wick on the daily chart, indicating buying interest at lower levels. Despite the gap-down opening, Bank Nifty closed 0.24% higher, highlighting increased buyer participation.

“Going forward, the 56,000–55,900 zone could act as a crucial support area. A sustained breach below 55,900 could invite further selling pressure towards 55,500 levels. On the upside, 57,100–57,200 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle, while a sustained move above 57,200 could extend the pullback towards 57,500 levels,” Shah said.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Crude oil extended its rally on Tuesday, while Asian bonds tracked a decline in US Treasuries as higher energy prices fueled inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, according to Bloomberg.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose 1.3% to nearly $107 a barrel, taking its gains this month to more than 18%. Oil prices climbed as traders assessed risks to Middle East supplies, with a key Saudi Arabian pipeline remaining offline following attacks.

Higher crude prices weighed on Asian bonds, with government debt in Australia and New Zealand opening lower. The move followed a decline in Treasuries during the New York session, when the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield briefly crossed 5%, its highest level since 2023.

Advertisement

The 10-year yield stood at 4.99% during Asian trading on Tuesday.

Gold Gold prices fell on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices heightened inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of higher US interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, according to Reuters.

Spot gold declined 0.3% to $4,285.91 per ounce as of 0015 GMT, after hitting its lowest level in more than a month in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6% to $4,326.90.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Granules India Ltd, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, and VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Buy Paytm in cash at ₹1808; stoploss at ₹1,744; target at ₹1,934

Buy Granules India in cash at ₹909; stoploss at ₹882; target at ₹977

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks Buy SBI at ₹995; stop loss at ₹985; target at ₹1,015

Buy HDFC Bank at ₹708; stop loss at ₹700; target at ₹725

Buy NBCC at ₹83; stop loss at ₹80; target at ₹86

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today Buy Thermax cmp: ₹3,682; target: ₹3,870; stop loss: ₹3,615

Buy Waaree Energies Ltd cmp: ₹2,625; target: ₹2,750; stop loss: ₹2,575

Buy VA Tech Wabag Ltd cmp: ₹2,277; target: ₹2,400; stop loss: ₹2,235

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.