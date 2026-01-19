Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, Trump's Greenland tariffs to gold, silver rates; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market showed early signs of recovery after a multi-session decline, led by strong performances in select IT and banking stocks following positive earnings surprises. The rebound highlighted the underlying resilience of domestic financials even as global uncertainties persisted.

The recovery was driven mainly by heavyweight IT stocks after upbeat quarterly updates, helping the market absorb persistent concerns around U.S. tariff threats, including potential secondary duties linked to trade with Russia and Iran. While tariff-related overhangs remain, their impact has been contained so far. Continued domestic institutional inflows have provided a stabilising cushion against moderate FII outflows. Export-oriented sectors remain cautious, but resilient domestic consumption, steady services growth, and diversification in trade partners continue to support the broader economic outlook.

From a broader perspective, the recent pullback is a healthy correction within the larger uptrend, with key indices respecting higher-timeframe supports. Improving earnings momentum and sustained DII participation continue to limit downside risk, even as global headwinds and U.S. policy uncertainties may cap aggressive upside in the near term.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Osho Krishan, Chief Manager -Technical and Derivative research at Angel One, said, “The Nifty 50 index is positioned at a critical inflexion point, where any adverse developments on the global front could potentially disrupt the prevailing chart structure in the near term. On the downside, the 25500-25450 zone has emerged as a key support area, providing a cushion against declines. This range is expected to remain a crucial support band in the event of further weakness next week. On the upside, the index continues to face strong resistance in the 25875-25900 range, which coincides with the 50-day EMA. In the absence of a decisive and sustained breakout above this resistance zone, the Nifty50 is likely to trade cautiously, with a consolidative bias.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at Dentrum Broking, said, "The Bank Nifty continued to display notable resilience and outperformed the broader Nifty index on a weekly closing basis. The index decisively crossed the psychologically important 60,000 level and is currently trading comfortably above all its key short- and long-term moving averages, highlighting underlying strength and sustained buying interest. Immediate support is at the 21-DMA near 59,480, followed by the next crucial support zone around 59,200–59,190. The overall technical structure remains constructive, suggesting that the uptrend is firmly intact. Given the strong price action and supportive trend indicators, Bank Nifty appears well-positioned to scale fresh record highs in the near term, with an upside potential towards the 60,500 mark in the short term."

Silver rate today Speaking on the outlook of the COMEX silver rate today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The COMEX Silver has witnessed mild profit-booking over the last two sessions, forming a hanging man candle near higher levels, indicating temporary exhaustion rather than trend failure. Prices are consolidating around $88–$87 after correcting from $93+, while remaining well within a strong ascending channel. As long as silver holds above the $82–$83 support zone, the broader bullish structure remains intact, with a breakout above $92 likely to revive momentum toward $95–$100.”

On the outlook of the MCX silver price today, the Enrich Money expert said, “The MCX Silver continues to respect its bullish channel structure after consolidation. The ₹2,83,000– ₹2,80,000 zone acts as strong support, while a sustained move above ₹2,95,000 could accelerate prices toward ₹3,05,000– ₹3,20,000. Given the persistent supply gaps and rising industrial demand, the broader setup continues to favour aggressive dip-buying strategies.”

Gold rate today “On the technical front, COMEX Gold is consolidating within the $4,530–$4,610 range after record highs, while respecting its multi-year rising channel and higher-low structure. The previous breakout zone around $4,500 has now turned into a strong support area. A sustained breakout above $4,650 could open the path toward $4,800–$5,000, keeping the broader strategy firmly tilted toward buying on dips,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said.

On the outlook of the MCX gold rate today, the Enrich Money expert said, “The MCX Gold is trading near ₹1,42,500 per 10 grams and continues to consolidate after lifetime highs within a well-defined upward channel. Support is placed in the ₹1,38,000– ₹1,40,000 zone, while a decisive move above ₹1,43,000 could extend the rally toward ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,48,000 and higher. The structure remains positive, supported by global price strength, rupee dynamics, and steady domestic demand.”

Trump's Greenland tariffs on Denmark, other NATO countries On the impact on the Indian stock market, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The Indian market may experience fluctuations, especially if the tariffs escalate into a broader trade war. Key sectors that could be affected include pharmaceuticals, textiles, gems and jewellery, steel and metals, automobiles, solar equipment, and leather."

However, some market experts view this as a positive long-term development.

Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, "The tariffs are expected to fuel the FTA negotiations between India and the EU. As the FTA deal between India and the EU is in the final stage, we can expect this to become a reality after Trump's intimidation of the EU countries. So, if any volatility emerges in the Indian stock market on Monday, it would be short-lived as the market is expected to respond to the strong Q3 results for the Indian banking majors like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, etc."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: AU Small Finance Bank, LTIMindtree, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, IEX, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Coforge, and Mishra Dhatu.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹1025, Target ₹1100, Stop Loss ₹990.

The stock has recently given a high-volume breakout above the psychological ₹1,000 zone, confirming renewed buying interest and trend strength. The stock has witnessed a decisive trend resumption breakout and is now trading at its all-time high.

2] LTIMindtree: Buy at ₹6308, Target ₹6750, Stop Loss ₹6100.

The stock has recently broken above the consolidation range near ₹6,200 to ₹6,250, supported by strong bullish candles and rising volume, signalling fresh accumulation.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] IEX: Buy at ₹140, Target ₹152, Stop Loss ₹124.

The stock has been exhibiting a strong, consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum.

4] Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: Buy at ₹1700, Target ₹1750, Stop Loss ₹1670.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹2015, Target ₹2150, Stop Loss ₹2000.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] HCL Technologies: Buy at ₹1698, Target ₹1790, Stop Loss ₹1665.

The stock has indicated a decent revival from near the 50EMA level at the ₹1610 zone with bias improving, currently indicating a trendline breakout above the ₹1680 level to further strengthen the trend, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise, with strength indicated, and has upside potential to carry the positive move further ahead.

7] Coforge: Buy at ₹1732, Target ₹1840, Stop Loss ₹1695.

The stock, after witnessing a decent correction, has stabilised near the ₹1640 zone and, with a significant revival visible, has improved the bias with currently having a positive candle formation on the daily chart, moving past the important 200-period MA at the ₹1720 zone, to anticipate further upward movement in the coming sessions.

8] Mishra Dhatu: Buy at ₹357.85, Target ₹377, Stop Loss ₹349.

The stock has been consolidating for quite some time, maintaining support near the 50-EMA zone at the ₹341 level, with current price action indicating significant volume participation, improving the bias and suggesting a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well placed and strongly maintained, with upside potential visible, signalling a buy to continue the positive move for further gains.

Key Takeaways The Indian stock market is rebounding despite global tariff uncertainties, showcasing resilience.

Key indices like Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty are at critical support levels, indicating potential trading strategies.

Investors should consider expert-recommended stocks for intraday trading amidst market fluctuations.