Stock market today: Trade set up for Nifty 50, gold and silver rates today; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a flat and cautious note today, tracking mixed global cues after a guarded start to the week. Rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns have triggered profit-booking at higher levels, keeping risk appetite in check. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-led moves dominating trade rather than a broad-based directional trend.

Global cues remain mixed. US equities ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones scaling fresh record highs, supported by sustained strength in technology stocks, optimism around AI-led growth, and expectations of potential Federal Reserve easing in 2026. Asian markets, however, are showing signs of consolidation after a strong start to the year, with Japan’s Nikkei trading marginally lower amid bouts of profit-taking.

Silver rate today Speaking on the outlook of silver price today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “COMEX Silver is advancing toward the $78–$80 zone, staying well above its short-term moving averages and keeping the broader uptrend intact. Medium-term targets for 2026 remain $90–$100, backed by structural demand from energy transition themes.”

Gold rate today On the outlook of gold rate today, Ponmudi R said, “COMEX Gold remains firmly bullish, trading near $4,460–$4,480 after a clean breakout above prior resistance. The earlier consolidation zone of $4,330–$4,370 has now turned into a strong support base. Prices continue to hold above the 20-day EMA near $4,354, reinforcing dip-buying interest. A sustained move above $4,485 opens the path toward $4,500–$4,550+.”

Stock market today Speaking on the Nifty 50 index, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, “The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 index remains weak with choppy movement. Nifty is expected to bounce back from near the support of around 26,100 levels in the short term. The next resistance to be watched at 26,400.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "On the chart structure, Bank Nifty has witnessed a falling trendline breakout on the daily chart and is consolidating at higher levels, while sustaining above its short-term 50 SMA on the hourly timeframe. The daily RSI is in a bullish crossover mode with a strong placement around 65, indicating positive momentum. On the hourly chart, the index continues to trade above its 50 SMA, reinforcing strength. A buy-on-dips strategy should be maintained as long as the index holds above 59,300. Immediate support is placed at 59,800, while resistance is seen near 60,500 levels."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Torrent Pharma, Sai Life Sciences, Jubilant FoodWorks, Infosys, GPPL, Aster DM Healthcare, Avalon Technologies, and Petronet LNG.

Sumeet Baghadia's stock recommendations today 1] Torrent Pharma: Buy at ₹3937, Target ₹4211, Stop Loss ₹3800; and

2] Sai Life Science: Buy at ₹976, Target ₹1045, Stop Loss ₹942.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Jubilant FoodWorks: Buy at ₹548, Target ₹580, Stop Loss ₹532;

4] Infosys: Buy at ₹1612, Target ₹1660, Stop Loss ₹1580; and

5] GPPL: Buy at ₹189, Target ₹196, Stop Loss ₹184.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Aster DM Healthcare: Buy at ₹625.65, Target ₹665, Stop Loss ₹610;

7] Avalon Technologies: Buy at ₹924.60, Target ₹975, Stop Loss ₹905; and

8] Petronet LNG: Buy at ₹295, Target ₹315, Stop Loss ₹288.