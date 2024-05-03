Stock market today: Trade set up for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — May 3
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six buy or sell stocks on Friday — Bajaj Auto, Petronet, NHPC, Birla Corp, JSL, and BF Utilities
Stock market today: After showing intraday weakness from the new highs on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a range-bound action with a positive bias and finished higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended 43 points higher at the 22,648 level, and the BSE Sensex went up 128 points and closed at the 74,611 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index finished 165 points lower at 49,231 level. However, the broad market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE mid-cap index gained 0.91 percent, while the small-cap index gained 0.29 percent. In an overnight development, the US stock market ended positive on Thursday. The Dow Jones index ended 0.85 percent higher, the S&P index gained 0.91 percent, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq index skyrocketed 1.51 percent.
