Stock market today: Trade set up for Nifty 50 to Sensex, seven stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 19th April
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended seven buy or sell stocks for today — Astra Microwave, KSB, Kalpataru Projects, Eveready Industries, Century Textiles, Bharti Airtel, and Jio Financial
Stock market today: As the Iran-Israel war continued to drag global markets, the Indian stock market finished lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 152 points and finished at the 21,995 level. The BSE Sensex ended 454 points lower at the 72,489 level whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 415 points down at the 47,069 level. Except for IT, Metals & PSU Banks, all sectors ended in the red territory including the mid-cap and the small-cap indices.
