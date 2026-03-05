Stock market today: Trade setup for Gift Nifty 50, US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates; 5 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: Following weak global cues on the US-Iran war, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling for the third straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 385 points and closed at 24,480, the BSE Sensex nosedived 1,122 points and finished at 79,116, and the Bank Nifty index ended 1,084 points lower at 58,755.

Among sectors, almost all major indices closed in negative territory, but the Metal Index lost the most, shedding over 4%.

What does the Gift Nifty Live chart signal? What a gap-up opening for the Gift Nifty 50 means, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst & Founder of Livelong Wealth, said, “The Indian stock market is poised for a positive start today, with GIFT Nifty trading higher in early deals, suggesting a potential gap-up opening for the Nifty 50.”

Decoding the strong opening for the Asian stock market today, the Livelong Wealth expert said, “optimism follows a notable reversal in global market sentiment, where major indices have rebounded from their recent bearish phase amid growing hopes of de-escalation in the ongoing Middle East tensions.”

Risk appetite across global assets has also shown signs of improvement. Notably, Bitcoin surged above $73,000 as investors increasingly view it as digital gold, rotating capital into it alongside traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and silver. This shift indicates a gradual stabilisation in global risk sentiment after the recent wave of geopolitical anxiety.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term outlook is weak but oversold. For traders, 24,300/78,500 would act as a key support zone. If the market sustains above this level, the immediate resistance would be at 24,600/79,500. Above 24,600/79,500, it could move up to 24,800-25,000/80,000-80,500.”

The Kotak Securities expert said a decline below 24,300/78,500 could change the sentiment. Below this, the market could slip to 24,100-24,000/78,000-77,800.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said the Bank Nifty continues to witness bearish pressure, as the index lost more than 1,000 points, though it recovered smartly before the close.

"The trend remains weak, and a sell-on-rise strategy appears favourable in the short term. The RSI is in a bearish crossover and trending lower, indicating weak momentum. On the lower end, the index may drift towards 58,000–57,500. On the higher side, resistance is placed at 59,500," said Rupak De of LKP Securities.

US-Iran war: Latest news you may like to know The US Senate on Wednesday rejected an effort to curb President Donald Trump’s authority to continue military operations against Iran, voting largely along party lines to block a war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval for the expanding conflict.

The measure failed by a vote of 53 to 47, allowing the administration to continue prosecuting its joint military campaign with Israel — Operation Epic Fury — which began four days earlier with sweeping strikes across Iranian territory.

The vote marked the first major congressional test of political support for the war, exposing sharp partisan divisions as lawmakers grapple with the legality and strategic scope of the conflict, which has already resulted in American casualties and triggered regional escalation.

Gold, silver rates today The gold and silver rates today opened northward during the early morning session in the Asian stock market today. The COMEX gold rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $5,191.20/oz, logging an intraday gain of over 1%. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $85.363/oz, recording an intraday gain of around 2.50%.

Speaking on the outlook for silver and gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the undertone is positive. He said that the gold rate today is in $5,100 to $5,300 per ounce, with a minor hurdle placed at $5,200/oz. Similarly, the silver rate today is in $75 to $88 per ounce range.

“The MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,58,000 to ₹1,70,000 per 10 gm range with a minor hurdle placed at ₹1,65,000. The MCX silver rate today is in the ₹2,55,000 to ₹2,80,000 per kg range,” Anuj Gupta said.

India VIX today The volatility index of the Indian stock market — India VIX Index — finished 22.30% higher at 20.95.

Decoding the India VIX today, the Livelong Wealth expert said it currently stands near 21, after surging nearly 40% over the past two sessions, reflecting the heightened uncertainty gripping markets.

“If the positive global momentum sustains, a sharp cooling in VIX could occur, which may lead to a decline in option premiums. In such an environment, options traders may need to remain mindful of volatility compression while planning positions,” Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth added.

FII-DII data In the cash segment, FIIs remained net sellers, while DIIs ended upnet buyers. On Wednesday, FIIs sold Indian stocks worth ₹8,752 crore in cash, while DIIs bought shares worth ₹12,068 crore. In futures, FIIs sold shares worth ₹3,203 crore, while in options, they sold shares worth ₹6,937 crore on Wednesday.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: MRPL, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Mphasis, Torrent Pharma, and Hindustan Zinc.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today 1] MRPL: Buy at ₹191.30, Target ₹206, Stop Loss ₹184.

MRPL is currently trading at ₹191.3; the stock is showing signs of trend recovery after retesting its 52-week high zone and pulling back to a support region. Following this corrective phase, the price is once again gaining upward momentum, indicating renewed buying interest. Suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The overall structure remains robust with rising candles and healthy volume participation.

2] Chennai Petroleum Corporation: Buy at ₹1000, Target ₹1070, Stop Loss ₹965.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's share is currently trading at ₹1000; the stock is witnessing a strong bullish resurgence after forming a solid base near lower levels. Price has given a sharp breakout with a wide bullish candle, supported by rising volumes, indicating aggressive buying participation.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Mphasis: Buy at ₹2268, Target ₹2330, Stop Loss ₹2230.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged.

4] Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹4340, Target ₹4430, Stop Loss ₹4280.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹591, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹580.

Hindustan Zinc's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.