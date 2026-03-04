Stock market today: Trade setup for Gift Nifty 50, US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates; 7 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: Following weak global cues on the US-Iran war, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling on Monday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 312 points and closed at 24,865; the BSE Sensex nosedived 1,048 points and closed at 80,238; and the Bank Nifty index corrected 689 points and finished at 59,839. The weakness was not confined to frontline indices, as broader markets also faced pressure. The Nifty Midcap index declined nearly 1.5%, while the Small-cap index dropped around 1.75%, highlighting widespread risk reduction across market segments.

Advertisement

Higher crude prices remain a key macro headwind for India, as they may exert pressure on inflation, currency stability, and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment. On the sectoral front, selling pressure remained broad-based. Nifty Auto, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and Realty indices witnessed notable declines in the range of 1–3%, while most other sectors also ended in the red. Defensive pockets such as Pharma and Metals showed marginal recovery, offering limited support to the market.

US-Iran war Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said the Indian stock market is likely to remain under sustained selling pressure as global risk appetite deteriorates following the widening Israel–US–Iran conflict across the Middle East. Disruptions to trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, driven by heightened security risks and rising insurance restrictions, have triggered a sharp surge in crude oil prices, amplifying inflation and supply concerns.

Advertisement

“For India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, elevated energy prices pose a dual risk—widening the current account deficit and intensifying imported inflation pressures. The macro sensitivity to crude remains high, particularly at a time when external balances are closely watched,” Ponmudi R said.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? Taking a cue from the Gift Nifty live chart, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said the Nifty 50 is poised for a sharply negative opening, with GIFT Nifty extending its bearish trend amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Major global indices have turned decisively weak, reflecting a broad risk-off shift amid deepening conflict concerns and a spike in crude oil prices.

“The Nifty 50 is expected to open with a near 2% decline, potentially in the 24,400–24,500 zone, tracking weak global cues and aggressive FII short positioning in index futures,” Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth said.

Advertisement

India VIX today Volatility indicators reflect unease, with India VIX hovering near 17, signalling elevated hedging activity and choppy price action. Persistent foreign institutional outflows continue to weigh on sentiment, even as steady domestic institutional inflows offer a partial cushion. Against this backdrop, conditions remain fragile and defensively positioned. Trading is expected to stay volatile and directionally cautious until geopolitical risks recede or clearer macroeconomic catalysts restore confidence.

Gold, silver rates today After some profit-booking on Tuesday, the COMEX gold rate today showed some resilience, but the COMEX silver rate today fell further. Currently, the COMEX gold rate is trading around $5,150/oz, logging an intraday gain of around half a per cent. However, the COMEX silver rate fell further and touched an intraday low of $81.740/oz, logging an intraday loss of over half a per cent.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook for silver and gold rates today, Anmuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in $5,100 to $5,300 range, and the COMEX silver rate is in $78 to $90 per ounce range. The undertone for the gold and silver price today is positive as safe-haven demand for the precious metals after the escalation in the US-Iran war has further risen."

The SEBI-registered market expert said the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,58,000 to ₹1,65,000 per 10 gm range, and the MCX silver rate today is in the broader ₹2,55,000 to ₹2,80,000 per kg range.

FII-DII data On Monday, FIIs sold out Indian stocks worth ₹3,295 crore in cash, and DIIs bought shares worth ₹8,594 crore. In the F&O segment too, FIIs remained net sellers. FIIs sold out Indian share futures worth ₹3,314 crore and option shares worth ₹23,523 crore on Monday.

Advertisement

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the current market texture is weak but oversold; hence, a technical bounce-back from the current level is not ruled out. For day traders, 24,750/80,000 would act as a key support zone. As long as the market trades above this level, a pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, it could bounce back till 25,000-25,075/80,500-80,700. On the flip side, below 24,750/80,000, the market is likely to slip till 24,650-24,500/79,700-79,300.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the technical chart pattern is reflecting persistent selling interest and overall market weakness. On the technical front, the 60,050–60,150 zone remains an immediate resistance area, while the 59,500–59,600 band continues to serve as a key support region for short-term stability.

Advertisement

“Traders are advised to stay cautious near crucial support levels and wait for a decisive breakout above resistance before initiating fresh directional positions,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended these seven stocks for intraday trading: Kirloskar Oil Engines, Data Patterns, MTAR Technologies, IDFC First Bank, MCX, Muthoot Finance, and Hindustan Zinc.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today 1] Kirloskar Oil Engines: Buy at ₹1405, Target ₹1500, Stop Loss ₹1360; and

2] Data Patterns: Buy at ₹3204, Target ₹3400, Stop Loss ₹3046.

Advertisement

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] MTAR Technologies: Buy at ₹3730, Target ₹3900, Stop Loss ₹3650;

4] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹71, Target ₹77, Stop Loss ₹68; and

5] MCX: Buy at ₹2501, Target ₹2630, Stop Loss ₹2450.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Muthoot Finance: Buy at ₹3471, Target ₹3600, Stop Loss ₹3400; and

7] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹617.45, Target ₹650, Stop Loss ₹602.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).