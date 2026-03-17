Stock market today: Trade setup for Gift Nifty 50, US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: After an intense sell-off in the early morning session on Monday, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp rebound in the second half. The Nifty 50 index, after making an intraday loss of 22,955, bounced back strongly and finished 257 points higher at 23,408. The BSE Sensex gained 938 points and closed at 75,502. The Bank Nifty index ended 655 points northward at 54,413.

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Among sectors, Auto and Financial indices rallied over 1%, whereas Oil & Gas and Realty indices lost the most, shedding over 1.5%.

What Gift Nifty Live chart, Asian market signal? Following a positive start in Asian markets today, the Gift Nifty live chart shows a gap-up opening as the index oscillates around 23,525, up around 125 points from the Nifty 50 close on Monday.

Expecting a gap-up opening today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “Indian equities are expected to open on a positive note today, supported by firm global cues. Early indications from Gift Nifty, which opened around 23,525, signal a higher start for domestic markets after the recent corrective phase. Global sentiment improved overnight as easing crude oil prices supported risk appetite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly 400 points higher, snapping a three-week losing streak as crude oil retreated below the $95 per barrel mark.”

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Asian markets have opened with a positive bias. KOSPI is trading nearly 2.5% higher, while Nikkei 225 remains marginally positive as declining oil prices helped lift regional sentiment.

Stock market today Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth said that from a valuation standpoint, Indian equities appear relatively attractive after the recent correction.

“The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are currently trading at around 17.8 times one-year forward earnings, the lowest levels since April 2023 and below their long-term averages. While valuations have eased, rising crude prices and geopolitical risks continue to keep investors cautious,” said Hariprasad.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said that 23,300/75,200 and 23,200/75,000 would act as key support zones. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the pullback formation is likely to continue.

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“On the higher side, 23,650/76,000 and 23,800/76,500 would serve as key resistance areas for the bulls. Conversely, below 23,200/75,000, the uptrend would become vulnerable. If that level is breached, the market could retest the levels of 23,000–22,950/74,300-74,000,” said Kotak Securities expert.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladdher, said the index showed some resilience near its previous important bottom in the 53,500 zone and, after making an intraday low at 53,260, bounced back to close near the 54,400 zone, with some buying interest visible in the fag end of the session.

“The Bank Nifty index has a long way to go and would need to breach above the 56,500 zone to establish some clarity and conviction to anticipate further developments in the coming days. The current low made near the 53,300 zone would be the important support for the index as of now,” Parekh said

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US-Iran war news Despite the improvement in global risk appetite, geopolitical developments continue to remain a key variable for markets. Investors are closely monitoring the evolving US-Israel-Iran war and diplomatic developments, with US President Donald Trump reportedly considering delaying his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

India VIX today Volatility remains elevated, with India VIX hovering near 21.6. This level reflects continued uncertainty and has kept options premiums relatively expensive. With Nifty derivatives expiry scheduled today, traders may witness sharp intraday swings, particularly if volatility cools suddenly, which could accelerate time decay in option premiums.

FII-DII data The FIIs remained net sellers on Monday, selling Indian shares worth ₹9,365 crore in the cash segment. In the Index Futures segment, FIIs bought shares worth ₹1,783 crore, but in the Index Option segment, FIIs sold shares worth ₹2,779 crore. DIIs bought shares worth ₹12,593 in the cash segment.

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“Continued FII outflows remain a significant overhang on the market, reflecting global risk aversion and a shift in capital flows away from emerging markets, thereby exerting additional pressure on the local currency. In contrast, robust DII inflows have helped stabilise the market by offsetting foreign selling pressure and containing downside risks in recent sessions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these six buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: DCM Shriram, MCX, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors PV, M&M, Tourism Finance, and Waaree Energies.

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Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today 1] DCM Shriram: Buy at ₹1053, Target ₹1129, Stop Loss ₹1015; and

2] MCX: Buy at ₹2558, Target ₹2735, Stop Loss ₹2470.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Vedanta: Buy at ₹685, Target ₹710, Stop Loss ₹675;

4] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹2655, Target ₹2750, Stop Loss ₹2600; and

5] Tata Motors PV: Buy at ₹314, Target ₹335, Stop Loss ₹305.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] M&M: Buy at ₹3036, Target ₹3200, Stop Loss ₹2970;

7] Tourism Finance: Buy at ₹65.55, Target ₹71, Stop Loss ₹64; and

8] Waaree Energies: Buy at ₹2790, Target ₹2930, Stop Loss ₹2735.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).