Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 after US Fed meeting, seven stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — May 2
Trade setup for Thursday: In the US Fed meeting yesterday, Jerome Powell hinted a willingness to cut US Fed rates despite sticky inflation, which may initially boost stock prices, say experts
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments after the US Fed chair downplayed the rate hike buzz in the US Fed meeting on Wednesday, the Indian stock market is expected to react to this overnight trigger. This US Fed news is expected to offer some relief to the global markets including Asian and the Indian stock markets today. On Wednesday, US dollar rates came under profit-booking pressure and the US dollar index came below the psychological 106 level. This triggered buying in the US stock markets. Dow Jones index finished 0.23 percent higher on Wednesday whereas the Smallcap 2000 index finished 0.12 percent higher. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in the red zone.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started