Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday - June 21
Stock market today: The 30-share BSE Sensex ended up 141.34 points, or 0.18%, at 77,478.93, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,567.00, up 51.00 points, or 0.22%. The trading session began flat, but gained pace as the day continued.
Stock market today: The domestic benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, finished Thursday's session in positive territory after a sluggish start, boosted by advances in key sectors and a favourable global economic outlook.
