Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, five stocks to buy or sell on Thursday - June 20
Stock market today: Nifty 50's immediate goal post seen at its psychological 23,750 mark and then aggressive targets placed at 24,000 mark.
Stock market today: On Wednesday's trading session, the domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, reached fresh record highs of 23,664 and 77,851.63, respectively, but the Nifty 50 failed to maintain its gains, closing in the red as profit-booking set in at higher levels.
