Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Gaza peace deal, gold prices to LG Electronics shares; 8 stocks to buy

Stock market news: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a downturn on Monday, driven by sell-offs in IT and FMCG stocks and a negative trend in global markets following US President Donald Trump's announcement of an extra 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods effective November 1.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 173.77 points or 0.21 per cent, closing at 82,327.05 and breaking its two-day winning streak. After starting with a gap down, it plunged 457.68 points or 0.55 per cent to a low of 82,043.14. Nevertheless, strength shown by banking and financial sectors helped to mitigate the decline in the latter part of the trading session.

Nifty 50 decreased by 58 points or 0.23 per cent, ending at 25,227.35, with 30 of its members closing lower, 19 experiencing gains, and one remaining unchanged.

Trade Setup for Tuesday Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking, mentioned that the Nifty 50 index experienced some profit-taking at elevated levels due to unfavorable global indicators. Nevertheless, it successfully held its ground and closed above the immediate support level of 25,200. The overall sentiment remains positive as long as the index stays above 25,050, with a gradual increase towards 25,400 anticipated in the near future. In terms of derivatives, there was notable fresh Call writing at the 25,300 strike price, which now has the highest open interest (OI) on the Call side.

A significant break above 25,300 could lead to short covering, potentially opening the door for further gains. Additionally, the support level has moved up to the 25,200 strike, reflecting robust support at that point. In summary, the overall data setup appears favourable, and a sustained movement above 25,300 will confirm an ensuing rally in the index.

Global Markets,US-China trade tensions, Q2 results According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, the domestic markets began the week with caution due to the ongoing US government shutdown and increasing trade tensions between the US and China, which created a risk-averse atmosphere across Asia. Profit-taking in the consumption and discretionary sectors after recent rallies suggested a strategic adjustment in investor behavior.

The mixed results from Q2 earnings further impacted sentiment, with IT stocks lagging behind, while financial stocks saw selective buying following regulatory relaxations. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued to show a positive trend. Despite a slight recovery in the INR and a decrease in inflation expectations providing some support against losses, overall sentiment remained careful, keeping the markets slightly negative.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks L&T Finance Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying L&T Finance share price at ₹266.6 keeping a stoploss at ₹257 with a L&T Finance share price target of ₹286.

L&T Finance share price was trading at 266.6, the stock is currently displaying a Long-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions and has formed a new all-time high at 267.1, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action.

In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, L&T Finance share price offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting 286, provided sound risk management measures are maintained.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Fortis Healthcare share price at ₹1,095 keeping a stoploss at ₹1,057 with a Fortis Healthcare share price target of ₹1,171.

Fortis Healthcare share price was trading at ₹1,095, displaying a clear uptrend in its daily chart, with sustained higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently broke out of its consolidation zone and has formed a new all-time high at 1103.15, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock recently made a bullish engulfing pattern, which acted as a key reversal signal, leading to a continuation of the upward move. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Mahindra & Mahindra share price at ₹3,460 with a stoploss at ₹3,400 with Mahindra & Mahindra share price target of ₹3,600.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹3,460 and has established a solid support base at ₹3,400. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹3,600 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹3,400 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

Godrej Properties Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Godrej Properties share price at ₹2,095 with a stoploss at ₹2,030 with Godrej Properties share price target of ₹2,200.

Godrej Properties share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹2,095 and maintaining a strong support at ₹2,030. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹2,200 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹2,030 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Berger Paints India Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Berger Paints share price at ₹534 with a stoploss at ₹520 with Berger Paints share price target of ₹560.

Berger Paints share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹534 and maintaining a strong support at ₹520. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹560 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹520 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Delhivery Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Delhivery share price at ₹473.80 with a Delhivery share price target of ₹500 with a stop loss of ₹464.

Delhivery share price has indicated a fresh positive candle formation coming out of the consolidation zone with volume participation improving anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions with bias getting better. The RSI is on the rise picking up gaining strength and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for upside target of 500 keeping the stop loss at 464 level.

Waaree Energies Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Waaree Energies share price at ₹3,404 with a Waaree Energies share price target of ₹3,540 with a stop loss of ₹3,340.

Waaree Energies share price has once again shown signs of improvement in the bias taking support near the important 50EMA 3300 zone and indicating a positive revival to anticipate for further upward movement in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 3540 keeping the stop loss of 3340 level.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Gokul Agro Resources share price at ₹386.35 with a Gokul Agro Resources share price target of ₹407 with a stop loss of ₹378.

Gokul Agro Resources share price has indicated series of higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart recently taking support near the important 50EMA level at 360 zone and has witnessed a decent revival with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI after having corrected well from the highly overbought zone has indicated a buy signal upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 407 keeping the stop loss at the 378 level.

