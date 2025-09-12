Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 index managed to end above the psychological 25000 mark at 25,005.50, with gains of 0.13% on Thursday. The Bank Nifty at 54,669.60 ended 0.24% higher. Among sectors while Oil & Gas and pharma led gains for many indices, IT and auto stood among top losers. The broader indices however remained largely flat.

Trade Setup for Friday Immediate resistance for Nifty is seen at 25153, derived from previous swing high. On the lower side, a level around 24800 could offer immediate support, as per Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

The Bank Nifty index carries the potential to move towards 55,350, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs It appears that markets have absorbed the initial reaction to favorable developments such as GST reforms and optimism around US–India trade talks, and may now witness a brief pause, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. However, rotational buying across key sectors and early signs of a reversal in themes like defense and railways are likely to keep the undertone positive. "Amid this backdrop, we continue to advocate a “buy on dips” strategy in the index and suggest focusing on accumulating quality names across sectors and themes that are moving in line with the benchmark." said Mishra.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: Le Travenues Technology Ltd (IXIGO), ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Redington Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Le Travenues Technology Ltd (IXIGO)- Bagadia recommends buying IXIGO at ₹ 321.8 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 310 for a target price of ₹ 346 IXIGO is trading at ₹321.8, the stock is currently displaying a Long-term uptrend, evident from its recent strong rally. The price structure is forming a sequence of higher lows and higher highs in recent sessions. The rise comes with sizeable bullish candles and increased volumes, indicating notable buying pressure. Supporting the strength of the trend, the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages are all trending upwards, highlighting solid demand and positive sentiment across various time frames.

2. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying ACMESOLAR at ₹312.95 keeping Stop loss at ₹302 for a target price of ₹335

ACMESOLAR is currently trading at ₹312.95, displaying a clear uptrend in its daily chart, with sustained higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently broke out of its consolidation zone and has formed a new all-time high at 318, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages all trending upward—underscoring sustained demand and strengthening bullish sentiment across short- to long-term timeframes.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Lupin Ltd- Dongre recommends buying LUPIN at ₹1990 keeping Stop loss at ₹1960 for target price of ₹2050

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 1990 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 1960. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹ 2050 level in the near term.

4. Redington Ltd- Dongre recommends buying REDINGTON at ₹242 keeping Stoploss at ₹235 for a target price of ₹254

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 242 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 235. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 254 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 235 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. United Spirits Ltd- Dongre recommends buying UNITDSPR or United Spirits at ₹1318 keeping Stoploss at ₹1287 for a target price of ₹1360

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1317 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1287. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1360 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1287 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying HI TECH PIPES at ₹94.40 for a target price of ₹101 keeping Stop loss ₹92

The stock has witnessed a significant correction from ₹208 zone and has bottomed out near ₹86 level thereafter, witnessing a decent pullback having produced a positive candle formation with significant volume participation to improve the bias. The RSI is on the rise getting better indicating much upside potential from current rate. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying BAJAJ CONSUMER at ₹228 for a Target price of ₹245 keeping Stop loss at ₹222

The stock has indicated a strong support near the 50 EMA level at 220 zone and has recovered with a bullish candle formation to improve the bias to expect for fresh upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with upside potential visible from the current zone. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying GSPL at ₹310 for a target price of ₹330 for a Stop loss at ₹303

The stock has indicated a strong bullish candle with huge volume participation witnessed to move past the 50EMA at ₹305 level to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has gained strength with recently having indicated a buy signal and has further upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .