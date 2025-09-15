Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: For the week ended 12 September 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended with more tan 1.5% gains, helped by positive global cues. The bank Nifty at 54,809.30 also gained 1.3% while IT was among key gainers supported by metals and Autos. The mid- and small-caps also gained around 2%.

Trade Setup for Monday In terms of key levels for Nifty, the 25150–25200 zone will act as a near-term resistance. A sustained move above 25200 could trigger a sharp rally towards 25500, and eventually 25700 in the short term. The 24950–24900 zone is expected to offer strong support, said Sudeep Shah, Vice-President & Head of Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

The Bank Nifty index has reached its immediate resistance zone around 55,000, said Shah.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs On the domestic front, investors will monitor the release of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and further updates on GST implementation. Globally, all eyes will be on the FOMC policy decision, with markets largely expecting a rate cut following weaker US job data and moderating inflation. Updates on the progress of the India–US trade deal will also remain a key factor to watch, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: BEML Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., and HBL Engineering Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks BEML Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying BEML at around ₹ 4420 keeping Stop loss at ₹ 4250 for a target price of ₹ 4777 BEML is currently trading at 4420. The rally was backed by strong volumes and held gains firmly through the session, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and aggressive buying interest. On the technical front, the stock displayed a powerful breakout above near-term resistances, decisively reclaiming its short-term and medium-term moving averages. The stock is now comfortably trading above the key moving averages. The alignment of these averages below the current market price strengthens the bullish undertone, suggesting that the recent corrective phase has matured into a fresh uptrend. The latest breakout from this consolidation range signals a renewed up-leg, potentially setting the stage for a retest of earlier highs.

2. Astra Microwave Products Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying ASTRAMICRO at around ₹1085 keeping Stop loss at ₹1050 for a target price of 1165

ASTRAMICRO has delivered an impressive up move, from a technical perspective, the stock has convincingly crossed and sustained above all its key moving averages. This alignment of short, medium, and long-term averages below the current market price suggests a strong bullish structure. The stock had been consolidating over the past few weeks after a sharp rally that peaked in early June. Today’s up move marks a decisive break above near-term resistance, supported by favourable price action.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Vedanta Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Vedanta at ₹450 keeping Stoploss at ₹440 for a target price of ₹465

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 450 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 440. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹475 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 755 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move.

4. Hindustan Zinc Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Hindzinc at ₹463 keepin Stoploss at ₹450 for a target price of ₹485

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 463 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 450. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 485 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 450 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd- Dongre recommends buying PRESTIGE at ₹1550 keeping Stoploss at ₹1530 for a target price of ₹1620

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1550 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1530. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1620 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1530 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Ideaforge Technology Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying IDEA FORGE at ₹517 for a target of ₹555 keeping Stop loss at ₹506

The stock maintaining a strong bias has witnessed some consolidation with good support visible near the confluence of 200 period SMA and 50EMA at ₹496 level, with currently indication of volume spurt along with price action visible. Further rise is anticipated with the RSI also well positioned with signs of improving bias. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Finolex Industries Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying FINOLEX INDS at around ₹215.65 for a target price of ₹230 keeping Stop loss at ₹210

The stock having indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart has taken support near the confluence of 200 period SMA and 50EMA at 208 level and with a significant pullback witnessed has improved the bias to expect for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is indicating strong upside momentum to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 230 keeping the stop loss at the 210 level.

8. HBL Engineering Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying HBL ENGINEERING at ₹873 for a target price of ₹930 keeping Stop loss at ₹855.

The stock has recently indicated a strong run up and currently with a consolidation witnessed has maintained the positive bias with once again signs of improvement in the bias to anticipate for another fresh upward move in the coming days. The RSI has been maintained strong with upside potential visible from current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

