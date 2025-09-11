Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market today: The Benchmark Nifty- 50 index amidst ongoing consolidation, continued adding to gains as it ended at 24,973.10 up 0.42% on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty at 54,536.00 ended 0.59% higher while IT and Realty, led gains many other sectors though Auto, consumer durable were among few key losers. The mid- and small-cap also gained 0.73-0.93%.

Advertisement

Trade Setup for Thursday "Going forward, the Nifty could gradually move towards the 25,200–25,500 range, with immediate support placed around the 24,800 level." said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research),

The immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at Monday’s low of 54,300, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs "Renewed optimism around ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US lifted market sentiment. Anticipation of stronger H2FY26 earnings, driven by GST rationalization and the benefits of monetary easing, is providing resilience to valuations. The IT index extended its outperformance on hopes of a potential Fed rate cut next week and a revival in technology spending. Investors remain focused on the progress of India–US trade talks for signals of a constructive resolution to tariff-related issues." said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited

Advertisement

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: Waaree Energies Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Waaree Energies Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying WAAREEENER at ₹ 3464 keeping Stop loss at ₹ 3333 for a target price of ₹ 3700 WAAREEENER delivered a stellar performance in the latest session, surging +6.71% and marking one of its strongest up-moves in recent weeks. The stock touched a 52 week-high of 3,503.50, and a low of 3,267.40, before closing almost at day’s high, indicating aggressive buying interest throughout the day. The sharp rally was backed by a significant spike in volume highlighting robust accumulation from institutional and retail participants alike. Notably, this surge comes after a brief phase of consolidation in the range of 3200–3350, suggesting a breakout with momentum.

Advertisement

2. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying INDRAMEDCO at around ₹507.5 keeping Stop loss at ₹488 for a target price of ₹545

INDRAMEDCO witnessed a powerful rally in the latest session, delivering an impressive gain of 6.95% to close at ₹504.65. This indicates strong buying momentum throughout the day. Importantly, the closing level near the day’s high reflects sustained demand and bullish sentiment among participants. The stock is currently trading well above all its key moving averages. The alignment of these averages below the current price forms a solid base and confirms the continuation of a bullish structure.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. ITC Ltd- Dongre recommends buying ITC at ₹413 keeping Stop loss at ₹400 for a target price of ₹430.

Advertisement

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 413 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 400. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹430 level in the near term.

4. Asian Paints Ltd- Dongre recommends buying ASIANPAINT at ₹2543 keeping Stop loss at ₹2480 for a target price of ₹2650

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2543 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 2480. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2650 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2480 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Advertisement

5. PNB Housing Finance Ltd- Dongre recommends buying PNBHOUSING at around ₹810 keeping Stop loss at ₹790 for a target price of ₹850

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 810 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 790. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 850 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 790 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Advertisement

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Bharat Electronics Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying BHARAT ELECTRONICS at ₹388 for a target price of ₹415 keeping Stop loss at ₹380

The stock after witnessing a decent correction has consolidated for quite some time, with currently indicating a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart with significant volume participation visible moving past the important 50EMA at ₹381 level to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has recovered from the oversold zone to indicate a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and is expected to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

Advertisement

7. Adani Green Energy Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ADANI GREEN at ₹963 for a target price of ₹1020 keeping Stop loss at ₹940

The stock having formed a strong base with a double bottom formation on the daily chart near the ₹915 zone, it has witnessed a strong pullback with a bullish candle formation moving past the 50 EMA at ₹961 level to improve the bias. The RSI is well positioned indicating a positive trend reversal to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying APOLLO MICRO at ₹283 for a target price of ₹305 keeping Stop loss at ₹276

Advertisement

The stock after having witnessed a strong bull run has corrected to a small extent to take support near the long term trend-line zone at ₹268 level and currently once again has shown signs of improvement with significant volume participation visible on the intraday chart to anticipate for further rise with fresh round of momentum visible. The RSI has significantly corrected from the highly overbought zone and is well positioned once again. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .