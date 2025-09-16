Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets, India-US trade deal; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index managed to hold the psychological 25000 level, despite correcting 0.18% to end at 25,069.20. The Bank Nifty at 54,887.85 gained 0.18%, as realty was key gainer. While Oil & Gas index also ended with gains , most other sectors led by IT, pharma among others posted losses. In the broader indices, mid- and small-caps ended with gains of 0.44-0.76%.

Trade Setup for Tuesday For Nifty, a decisive breakout above 25,150 could trigger short covering and potentially lead to a rally toward the 25,300 zone. Given the recent upward momentum, some profit booking at higher levels is expected, said Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst (Equity Research), Centrum Broking Ltd.

For Bank Nifty, immediate support is placed at 54,350 as per Bajaj Broking.

Global Markets, US Fed rate cuts and Trump Tariffs Market participants would track the US retail sales data to be released on Tuesday. Overall, we expect the market to continue its consolidation, while tracking the US Fed policy outcome and progress in India-US trade talks, as per Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these Eight intraday stocks for today: Radico Khaitan Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Angel One Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd (POWERINDIA), ITD Cementation India Ltd., and Meghmani Organics Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1.Radico Khaitan Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying RADICO at around ₹2980.6 keeping Stop loss at ₹2876 for a target price of ₹3190

RADICO is currently trading at 2980.6, displaying a clear uptrend in its daily chart, with sustained higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently broke out of its consolidation zone and has formed a new all-time high at 2986.8, indicating strong bullish momentum. This bullish structure is supported by rising volumes, confirming the strength behind the price action. The overall trend remains firmly positive, with the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages all trending upward—underscoring sustained demand and strengthening bullish sentiment across short- to long-term time frames.

2. Brigade Enterprises Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying BRIGADE at around ₹970.05 keeping Stop loss at ₹936 for a target price of ₹1038

BRIGADE is currently trading at the levels of ₹970.05, the chart is showing early signs of a short-term trend reversal after an extended corrective phase. The stock has been forming a base near recent lows and is now attempting a rebound with higher lows on the daily chart, signalling a potential shift in sentiment. Importantly, it has taken strong support from its 29-day EMA levels, reinforcing the foundation for a possible recovery. Immediate resistance is placed around the ₹990–1000 zone, if the stock manages to surpass this levels then it can achieve a short term target of ₹1038.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Tata Steel Ltd- Dongre recommends buying TATASTEEL at ₹169 keeping Stop Loss at ₹165 for a target price of ₹177

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 169 and has established a solid support base at ₹ 165. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹ 177 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹ 165 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone

4. Angel One Ltd. - Dongre recommends buying ANGELONE at ₹2250 keeping Stop Loss at ₹2210 for a target price of ₹2320

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2250 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 2310. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2320 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2210 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. United Spirits Ltd- Dongre recommends buying UNITDSPR or United Spirits at ₹1318 keeping Stop loss at ₹1287 for a target price of ₹1360

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1317 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 1287. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1360 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1287 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Hitachi Energy India Ltd (POWERINDIA)- Koothupalakkal recommends buying POWERINDIA (HITACHI ENERGY) at around ₹20180 for a target price of ₹21300 keeping Stop loss at ₹19840

After a decent correction witnessed, the stock has arrived near the base of the rising channel pattern on the daily chart taking support at ₹18650 zone and has indicated a significant pullback with series of positive candle formation moving past the 50EMA at ₹19300 level to improve the bias. The RSI has corrected well and is currently well positioned signalling a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

7. ITD Cementation India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying ITD CEMENTATION at ₹794 for a target ₹840 keeping Stop loss ₹780

The stock recently after having witnessed a decent spurt has consolidated for a short period with bias maintained positive and currently once again has improved the bias with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias anticipating for further rise. The RSI is well positioned indicating strength and with much upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically well placed, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Meghmani Organics Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying MEGHMANI ORGANICS at around ₹83 for a target price of ₹90 keeping Stop loss ₹81

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction taking support near the ₹79 zone and currently has indicated a bullish candle moving past the important 200 period SMA at ₹81.70 level accompanied with huge volume participation to improve the bias and can expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI after the significant correction has flattened out near the oversold zone with currently indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.