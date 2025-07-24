Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets, Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock Market today: Helped by positive global cues, the benchmark Nifty-50 index at 25,219.90 ended 0.63% higher on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty at 57,210.45 gained 0.80%, while Auto, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas stood among other key gainers, though Realty was among key underperformers. Broader indices were a mixed bag, as the mid-cap index ended in gains while the small-cap index ended flat.

Trade Setup for Thursday In the short term, the sentiment for Nifty-50 is likely to remain optimistic. On the higher side, Nifty may move towards 25,500, while support is placed at 24,900. A break below this level could weaken the current trend, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

For Bank Nifty, immediate support is seen in the 56,000–55,700 zone, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today and Q1 Results The Indian equity market demonstrated resilience despite a mixed start to Q1FY26 earnings. Positive global cues, underpinned by optimism surrounding the U.S.-Japan trade agreement, have supported sentiment. Additionally, progress toward finalizing the India-UK FTA has further contributed to the constructive outlook, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Continued advancements in global trade negotiations are expected to alleviate near-term trade tensions and foster greater market stability. While elevated valuations remain a concern, the prevailing market strength indicates potential for near-term earnings recovery. However, the pace and sustainability of this recovery will be critical in shaping the market’s forward trajectory, added Nair

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Marico Ltd., Axis Bank , Graphite India Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., and NAVA Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks CreditAccess Grameen Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying CREDITACC at around ₹ 1349, keeping stop loss at ₹ 1300 for a target price of ₹ 1440 CREDITACC is currently positioned at 1349 levels and delivered a strong breakout performance in today’s session. The price action marks a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, with increased volumes supporting the bullish move. Today’s breakout attempt is the first major thrust from the lower end of this band, raising expectations of a bullish breakout. CREDITACC reversed strongly from the day’s low of 1253 to close near the high, marking a significant intraday recovery.

2. Greenpanel Industries Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying GREENPANEL at around ₹317.95, keeping the stop loss at ₹305 for a target price of ₹340

GREENPANEL witnessed a powerful bullish breakout in today’s session. The stock surged with significant volume expansion, indicating robust buying interest and potential accumulation at lower levels and a clear shift in sentiment. The closing is also above the 200-day EMA at 294, which adds significant strength to the breakout and validates bullish sentiment. This EMA convergence zone had acted as a resistance for many weeks, but today's move has cleanly surpassed it with strength.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd- Dongre recommends buying MOTHERSON at around ₹99, keeping Stoploss at ₹95 for a target price of ₹105

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 99 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 95. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 105 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 95 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Marico Ltd—Dongre recommends buying MARICO at around ₹720, keeping Stoploss at ₹710 for a target price of ₹735

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 720 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 710. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 735 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 710 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Axis Bank—Dongre recommends buying AXISBANK at around ₹1108, keeping Stoploss at ₹1083 for a target price of ₹1150

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹1108 and holding above a key support level at ₹1083. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 1083 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 1150, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Graphite India Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying GRAPHITE INDIA at around ₹575.75 for a target price of ₹605, keeping the stop loss at ₹564

The stock has overall indicated a rising trend and is currently taking support near the ₹557 zone. It has once again given a pullback with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with rising volume participation visible at the fag end of the session, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned on the daily chart, with much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

7. Waaree Energies Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying WAAREE ENERGIES. at around ₹3188 for a target price of ₹3320. keeping Stop loss at ₹3135

The stock has been steadily and gradually gaining strength and currently showing signs of improvement from the near-term support area at the ₹3050 level, and with a positive candle pattern, it has triggered a fresh upward move with the chart setup looking attractive. The RSI is well placed, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Nava Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying NAVA at around ₹630.65 for a target price of ₹665, keeping stop loss at ₹618

The stock has indicated a breakout above the consolidation range with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with huge volume participation witnessed to strengthen the trend, and we can expect a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated strength with much upside potential visible from the current rate, and we can expect further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.