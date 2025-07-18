Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets to Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended 0.40% lower at 25,111.45 on Thursday amid weak global cues. The Bank Nifty also ended 0.59% lower at 56,828.80, while the IT index led the decline for the market. Realty, FMCG, and Metals were among the key gainers. In the broader indices, mid and small caps also ended slightly lower.

Trade Setup for Friday A consolidation breakout is visible, indicating weakening bullish momentum. The current sentiment appears bearish and may drag Nifty towards the 24,920–24,900 zone in the short term. On the higher side, 25,260 is likely to remain a strong resistance, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Key short-term term support for the Bank Nifty is placed in the 56,000–55,500 region, as per Bajaj Broking

Global markets today and Q1 Results Major factors that led to the pressure in the markets included uncertainty around US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s future, Persistent foreign fund outflows, and pressure from heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries.

With key Q1 earnings lined up—Axis Bank, Wipro, LTI Mindtree—markets may consolidate near-term. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, citing rural demand recovery, sector-specific tailwinds in healthcare and infrastructure, and progress in India–US trade dialogue. said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd , Time Technoplast Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Punjab National Bank, National Aluminium Company Ltd., Welspun Corp Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., and VA Tech Wabag Ltd

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.-Bagadia recommends buying Thomas Cook (India) or THOMASCOOK at around ₹ 177.9, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 171 for a target price of ₹ 188 THOMASCOOK, currently trading at ₹177.9, exhibits a strong uptrend, supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). registering its highest daily close in over 3 months. Recent price action indicates a consolidation phase and showing strong signs of an impending breakout from its consolidation phase, and the technical indicators are aligning for a potential fresh upside rally.,

2. Time Technoplast Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying TIMETECHNO at around ₹472, keeping Stoploss at ₹455 for a target price of ₹500

TIMETECHNO, is currently trading at ₹472, has shown a remarkable breakout in recent sessions. Recent price action indicates the stock gradually moved higher, forming higher highs and higher lows—a classic sign of a bullish reversal. The bullish alignment of EMAs confirms that the broader trend remains firmly positive, with the 20-day EMA now acting as immediate dynamic support.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Axis Bank Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Axis Bank at around ₹1160, keeping Stoploss at ₹1140 for a target price of ₹1210

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 1160 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 1140. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 1210 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 1140 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Punjab National Bank—Dongre recommends buying Punjab National Bank, or PNB, at around ₹115, keeping the stop loss at ₹110 for a target price of ₹122

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 115 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 110. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 122 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 3070 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. National Aluminium Company Ltd-Dongre recommends buying NATIONALUM at around ₹189, keeping the stop loss at ₹185 for a target price of ₹198.

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 189 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 185. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 185 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 198, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Welspun Corp Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying WELSPUN CORP at around ₹931.90 for a target price of ₹975, keeping Stop loss: 914

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, currently indicating a bullish candle formation with significant volume participation witnessed to improve the bias, expecting for further rise to carry on with the positive move further ahead. The RSI has been gradually sliding, currently indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy having much upside potential from the current rate. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 975, keeping the stop loss at the 914 level.

7. Prestige Estates Projects Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying PRESTIGE ESTATE at around ₹1783 for a target price of ₹1865, keeping Stop loss at ₹1750

The stock has indicated a breakout above the previous peak zone of the ₹1765 level with a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with huge volume participation witnessed and has scope for continuation of the upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise, indicating strength, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. VA Tech Wabag Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying VA TECH WABAG at around ₹1498 for a target price of ₹ 1565, keeping the stop loss at ₹1475

The stock, after the short period of consolidation, maintaining above the important 100-period MA at the ₹1440 level, has witnessed a bullish candle formation to move past the 50EMA zone at the ₹1482 level to improve the bias, and we can expect further gains in the coming sessions. The volume has picked up, and it can carry on with the positive move further ahead with the RSI well placed and signaling a buy. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock.