Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets to Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock Market Today: For the week ending 18 July 2025, the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.7% lower at 24,968.40, amid ongoing consolidation in the market. Bank Nifty at 56,283.00 saw similar losses, while the IT index was among other key losers, though Realty and Healthcare were among the top key gainers. In the broader indices, the mid- and small-caps registered healthy gains.

Trade Setup for Monday The short-term market texture is weak, but a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 24,900 for Nifty. Below this level, the market is likely to retest the levels of 24,600–24,500, as per Amol Athawale, VP of Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, 56,900 could serve as a crucial resistance area for the bulls, as per Athawale.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Investors will first react to the results of three heavyweights—Reliance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank—during early trades on Monday, while several prominent companies, including Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and Cipla are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

Globally, market participants will monitor trade deal updates, which could influence FII flows and currency movements. At the same time, uncertainty persists as global markets recalibrate expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts amid sticky inflation and trade-related tensions, as per Ajit Mishra—SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Himatsingka Seide Ltd., Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd., and Jagran Prakashan Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying KIMS at around ₹ 761.25, keeping Stop Loss at ₹ 734 for a target price of ₹ 822 KIMS is currently trading at ₹761.25 and has recently marked a new all-time high at ₹768.90, underscoring strong bullish momentum. The stock maintains a well-defined upward price structure characterized by higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. This breakout to a new high signals a positive shift in market sentiment and robust demand from investors.

2. Indian Hotels Company Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying INDHOTEL at around ₹766.20, keeping Stoploss at ₹739 for a target price of ₹827

INDHOTEL is currently trading at ₹766.20, exhibiting a positive upward trajectory. The stock is forming a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern and has recently bounced from lower levels, indicating a resurgence in bullish momentum. It has taken strong support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the weekly timeframe and continues to trade comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Godrej Properties Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Godrej Properties, or GODREJPROP, at ₹2365, keeping Stoploss at ₹2325 for a target price of ₹2450

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2365 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 2925. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2450 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2325 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Supreme Industries Ltd—Dongre recommends buying SUPREMEIND at around ₹4216, keeping the stop loss at ₹4150 for a target price of ₹4400

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 4216 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 4150. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 4400 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 4150 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Jindal Steel & Power at around ₹957, keeping the stop loss at ₹940 for a target price ₹990

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹957 and holding above a key support level at ₹940. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 940 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 990, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Himatsingka Seide Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying HIMATSINGKA SEIDE at around ₹ 154.80 for a target price of ₹166, keeping the stop loss at ₹151

The stock has indicated a higher low formation on the daily chart, taking support near the ₹148 level, and with a revival witnessed, has improved the bias to anticipate a further upward move in the coming sessions. The chart setup technically looks good, with the RSI well positioned, indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy, and with much upside potential visible, we can expect a further rise. With the volume of participation on the rise, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying SOM DISTILLERIES at around ₹160 for a target price of ₹170. Stop loss at ₹156

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction, and taking support near the important 50EMA zone at the 150 level has once again indicated a pullback with a bullish candle to form a higher bottom formation to improve the bias, and we can anticipate a further rise. The RSI is currently well placed after the correction and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. Jagran Prakashan Ltd- Koothupalakkal Buy JAGRAN PRAKASHAN at around ₹74.77 for a target of ₹80, keeping a stop loss of ₹73

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining the support near the ₹70.50 level, currently indicating a strong bullish candle formation moving past the important 50EMA at the ₹72.60 level to improve the bias, and we can expect further gains in the coming sessions. The volume participation has been significant, and with the RSI currently well positioned, it has indicated a steep rise, indicating strength, and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With much upside potential visible from the current rate and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.