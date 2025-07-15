Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, global markets to Q1 results today; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock Market Today: The weakness in the markets persisted on the first day of the new week as the benchmark Nifty-50 index at 25,082.30 ended 0.27% lower. The Bank Nifty managed to end flat at 56,765.35, while the Realty and Healthcare indices were among the prominent gainers, while IT stood among prominent losers. In the broader indices, mid- and small caps gained 0.7-1.00 percent.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The Nifty-50 index slipped towards 25,000 on an intraday basis, which is very close to the 50-DMA (day moving average). On the lower end, support is placed at 24,900–24,950. If this zone holds, a rally towards 25,350 looks possible. However, failure to sustain above 24,900 may trigger a deeper phase of correction, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Key short-term support for Bank Nifty is placed at 56,000–55,500 region, as per Bajaj Broking.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Looking ahead, markets will react to the Q1 results of IT heavyweight HCL Technologies in early trade on Tuesday, which will be crucial for gauging sentiment in the IT space following the recent disappointment from TCS, said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Additionally, investors remain watchful of developments related to tariffs and their potential impact on global markets. Amid this mixed environment, we continue to see selective opportunities across sectors. Hence, participants should maintain a focus on stock selection and risk management, added Mishra.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Graphite India Ltd., Global Health Ltd , Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, BSE Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd , Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Graphite India Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Graphite India, or GRAPHITE, at around ₹ 585.30, keeping the stop loss at ₹ 564 for a target price of ₹ 626 GRAPHITE is currently trading at ₹585.30 and showing strong bullish momentum after rebounding from a key support level. The stock, which had been consolidating in recent sessions, is now poised for a breakout from an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which is a classic bullish reversal setup. This breakout, if confirmed, could trigger a fresh upward move. From a technical perspective, GRAPHITE is trading above all major Exponential Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day), which are all trending upwards

2. Global Health Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying Global Health or MEDANTA at around ₹1327.40, keeping Stoploss at ₹1280 for a target price of ₹1420

MEDANTA is currently trading at ₹1327.40 and is showing strong signs of recovery, supported by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows. The stock has formed bullish candlesticks for six consecutive sessions and has recently touched a fresh 52-week high, reflecting sustained momentum and the potential for a long-term trend reversal. Rising volumes further strengthen the bullish sentiment, indicating increased investor participation.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd-Dongre recommends buying Kalyan Jewellers India or KALYANKJIL at around ₹585, keeping the stop loss at ₹ 570 for target price of ₹610.

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 585 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 570. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 610 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 570 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. BSE Ltd—Dongre recommends buying BSE at around ₹2460, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 2400 for a target price of ₹2560

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2460 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 2400. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2560 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2400 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Exide Industries Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Exide Industries, or EXIDEIND at around ₹383, keeping stop loss at ₹375 for a target price of ₹393

In the latest short-term technical analysis, the stock has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 383 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 375. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 375 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 393, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. B Fintech Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying B Fintech Ltd or POLICY BAZAAR at around ₹1831 for a Target of ₹1900, keeping the stop loss at ₹1795

The stock, after witnessing a short period of correction, has once again arrived near the base of the ascending channel, taking support near the important 50EMA zone at the ₹1790 level, and has shown signs of reversal accompanied by decent volume participation to improve the bias, and further upward movement can be anticipated. The RSI has witnessed a gradual correction and is currently well placed, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying GENUS POWER at around ₹375.50 for a target price of ₹392, keeping stop loss at ₹367

The stock has corrected quite significantly from the peak zone of the 430 level, and recently, after a period of consolidation, maintaining above the important confluence of the moving averages of the 50 EMA and the 200-period MA at the ₹354 level, it has indicated a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart with huge volume participation visible to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy, and it can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

8. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd-Koothupalakkal recommends buying IOL CHEM AND PHARMA at around RS 92.78 for a target price of ₹98, keeping the stop loss at ₹91

The stock has indicated a series of higher bottom formations on the daily chart with an overall rising trend, and currently taking support near the 90 zone has improved the bias with a decent pullback to anticipate for further rise. The volume has been improving, and with the RSI currently well positioned, it has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.