Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rate to India-US deal; five stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market traded with a cautious, range-bound bias on Friday as investors digested the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, reinforcing its preference for stability amid improving global trade visibility following recent U.S. tariff adjustments. Sentiment, however, drew support from regulatory clarity after the RBI indicated that banks would be permitted to lend to REITs, enhancing long-term funding visibility for the real estate and credit ecosystem. On the domestic front, support also came from a slight recovery in the Indian rupee, aided by moderated corporate dollar demand, which helped ease near-term currency concerns.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver rates today opened with an upside gap in the international market. After a gap-up opening, the COMEX silver rate today touched an intraday high of $79.945/oz within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an intraday gain of over 3%. Likewise, after a gap-up opening, the COMEX gold rate today touched an intraday high of $5,068.70/oz, logging an intraday gain of around 1.50% within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Currently, at 6:25 AM, the COMEX gold rate is trading at $5,043.50/oz and the COMEX silver rate is trading at $79.500/oz, and both the precious metals are trading green with a sizeable gain against the previous close.

Speaking on the outlook of the silver and gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “In the near-term, gold and silver prices are expected to follow the US Dollar and the US-Iran talks. The US Dollar gaining strength against the major global currencies is going to contain the precious metals' rally, whereas any weakness in the greenback is expected to fuel the gold and silver prices.”

India-US trade deal Expecting a gap-up opening on Monday at Dalal Street, Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital, said, “The India-US interim trade pact has finally put some clear picture about the trade deal. This will eradicate confusion and bring clarity to the minds of investors, whether they are DIIs, FIIs, or retail investors. It is also clear that the 25% reciprocal tariff imposed in India on Russian crude oil imports has been removed, and the 25% tariff will drop to 18% once the India-US trade deal is signed and implemented. As market discounts ahead of the event, export-oriented segments are expected to attract investors on Monday, when the NSE and BSE reopen after the weekend close.”

USD vs INR On the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded weak by around 35–40 paise, quoting lower after the RBI policy maintained status quo on rates and kept its stance neutral. The lack of any fresh supportive trigger from the policy outcome limited buying interest in the currency. With the U.S. dollar index hovering in a range near 97.70, the near-term trend for the rupee remains sideways, with a broad trading band seen between 90.00 and 91.25."

FII-DII data On Friday, FIIs once again turned net buyers, buying Indian shares worth ₹1,951 crore. However, DIIs turned net sellers, selling shares worth ₹1,265 crore in the previous session.

“The FIIs are expected to look at the Indian stock market after the joint announcement of the India-US interim trade pact. The India-US trade deal is expected to boost the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar as the export-oriented companies like auto, gems and jewellery, pharma, chemical, defence, textile, IT, etc., are expected to benefit from this deal due to the lowering of tariffs from 50% to 18%,” said Sandeep Pandey of Basav Capital.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / BSE Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head — Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only if 25,600/83,200 is dismissed below. The market could then slip till 25,500-25,350/83,000-82,500. On the flip side, 25,800/83,800 would act as an immediate resistance zone. Above this, it could move up to 25,900-25,925/84,000-84,200.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty is currently consolidating above its falling trendline breakout levels and continues to sustain above its short-term 20-day moving average, indicating underlying strength in the index. Momentum indicators also support the bullish view, with RSI holding firmly in a bullish crossover zone. This setup suggests a buy-on-dips strategy can be considered, provided the index sustains above the crucial 59,500 mark. On the downside, immediate support is placed near 59,800 levels, while resistance is seen around the 60,800 zone, where some profit booking may emerge."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five intraday stocks for today: Torrent Power, Jindal Steel, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Torrent Power: Buy at ₹1429, Target ₹1530, Stop Loss ₹1377.

Torrent Power's share price is currently trading at ₹1429 and is exhibiting a strong bullish reversal from key support levels. The stock has formed a short-term rounding bottom pattern and is also maintaining a higher high–higher low structure, both of which signal continuation of upward momentum. A decisive breakout above the Rs1450 mark, especially if accompanied by strong volume, could trigger a near-term rally toward ₹1530 and potentially higher levels.

2] Jindal Steel: Buy at ₹1189.90, Target ₹1275, Stop Loss ₹1347.

Jindal Steel share price is trading near ₹1189.90, displaying a strong bullish setup with a clear transition from consolidation into a powerful upward breakout. The stock spent a significant period moving sideways before forming a well-defined Cup-and-Handle pattern on the weekly timeframe, followed by a breakout that signalled a shift in market structure.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] ITC: Buy at ₹326, Target ₹342, Stop Loss ₹314.

ITC share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹326 and has established a solid support base at ₹314. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup suggests a near-term price retracement toward the ₹342 level.

4] Bharti Airtel: Buy at ₹2038, Target ₹2100, Stop Loss ₹2010.

Bharti Airtel's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹2038 and maintaining strong support at ₹2010. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹2100 level.

5] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹422, Target ₹460, Stop Loss ₹410.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares have exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹422 and maintaining strong support at ₹410. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹ 460 level.