Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, FII-DII data to USD vs INR — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat to mildly positive today. The broader fundamental backdrop remains supportive, with FII flows turning decisively positive this month, lending strength to overall sentiment. Domestic institutional investors continue to accumulate on declines, providing a strong underlying cushion even during low-activity sessions.

The rupee remains stable, adding macro comfort and limiting currency-driven volatility. However, markets are largely in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of key macro cues, particularly the January CPI (new series), where any material deviation could influence expectations for future rate cuts. In the absence of fresh triggers, the near-term trend is likely to remain range-bound, with consolidation around current levels.

Gold, silver rates today Both gold and silver rates today edged higher on Wednesday, February 11, after a sharp decline the previous day, amid expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

Spot gold traded marginally higher at $5,065 per ounce, while spot silver surged 1.16% to $81.32 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on February 11.

Gold prices remained nearly 11% below their record high price of %5,608.35, reached on January 29. Silver prices are around 50% away from their all-time high price of $121.67 per ounce.

“Gold and silver rates today are expected to follow the US Job Data speculations. The market is expecting weak US job data amid rising Treasury yields, falling equities, and pressure on the US dollar. If the speculation comes true, then there can be some more upside in the silver and gold rates today in the evening session,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

FII-DII data Both FIIs and DIIs remained net buyers on Tuesday. The FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹69 crore, whereas DIIs bought shares worth ₹1,174 crore.

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded firm with gains of 0.13 at 90.57, supported by a softer dollar index below 97 and mild FII inflows. The recent US–India trade deal has also provided structural support to sentiment, limiting downside pressure. As long as global cues remain stable, the rupee bias stays mildly positive, with immediate resistance seen near 90.00 and support placed around 90.90 in the near term."

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term market outlook remains positive, but there could be a quick intraday dip if the index slips below 25,900/84,100. Below this level, the market could retest the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 25,800-25,750/83,700-83,500. On the higher side, 26,000/84,500 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 26,000/84,500 could push the market up to 26,100-26,150/84,800-85,000.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index closed with a small bearish candlestick, indicating healthy consolidation after the recent rally, while continuing to trade above its short-term 10-day and 20-day moving averages. The broader structure of the index remains bullish, suggesting that any intraday or positional dips are likely to attract buying interest. The RSI has maintained a bullish crossover, indicating sustained momentum. On the downside, immediate support is placed near 59,800, while the index may face resistance around the 61,000 level."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Tata Steel, Bharat Forge, Tata Technologies, BEL, Infosys, Gabriel India, Acme Solar, and CDSL.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹208, Target ₹224, Stop Loss ₹200.

Tata Steel's share is currently trading at ₹208. The stock has given a decisive breakout from a Cup-and-Handle pattern on the Weekly chart, signalling the start of a strong bullish phase. The breakout has been accompanied by noticeable volume, confirming participation from fresh buyers. With this move, the stock has also registered a new all-time high of ₹211.1, indicating growing investor confidence and strong price momentum. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward.

2] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹1614, Target ₹1732, Stop Loss ₹1555.

Bharagt Forge's share price is currently trading at ₹1614. The stock has recently reached its 52-week high of 1617 after breaking out from a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stock 3] Tata Technologies: Buy at ₹630, Target ₹660, Stop Loss ₹615.

Tata Tech's share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹630 and has established a solid support base at ₹615. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup suggests a near-term price retracement toward the ₹660 level.

4] BEL: Buy at ₹438, Target ₹465, Stop Loss ₹426.

BEL's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹438 and maintaining strong support at ₹426. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹465 level.

5] Infosys: Buy at ₹1495, Target ₹1530, Stop Loss ₹1465.

Infosys' share has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1495 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1465. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹1530 level.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Gabriel India: Buy at ₹998, Target ₹1050, Stop Loss ₹977.

The stock has recently witnessed a decent revival, having moved past the important 50EMA and 200-period MA at the 985 zone, improving the bias and anticipating a further rise in the coming days. The RSI has recovered well from the oversold zone, indicating strength and a positive trend reversal, signalling a buy with significant upside potential.

7] Acme Solar: Buy at ₹236.85, Target ₹250, Stop Loss ₹231.

The stock has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, with a breakout above the falling channel and the 50EMA zone at around 230 levels, improving the bias for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well-positioned and on the rise, indicating strength, and can carry the positive move further ahead, with upside potential visible.

8] CDSL: Buy at ₹1400, Target ₹1475, Stop Loss ₹1370.

The stock has shown a decent revival, moving past the 100-period MA at 1350, improving the bias and indicating a trendline breakout, with further upside expected in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise, indicating strength, and has the potential to continue the positive move.