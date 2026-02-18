Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, FII-DII data to USD vs INR; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its positive momentum on Tuesday, with all three key benchmark indices finishing with sizeable gains. The Nifty 50 index ended 42 points higher at 25,725, the BSE Sensex ended 173 points up at 83,450, and the Bank Nifty index shot up 224 points and closed at 61,174.

Among sectors, the PSU Banks Index was the top performer, rallying over 2.11%, whereas the Metal index lost the most, shedding over 1%.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver rates today opened with a downside gap and have traded in a range, as the precious metals lacked a trigger amid stock market holidays in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. These markets are closed due to the Lunar New Year celebrations. Trading activities at these markets will resume from 24th February 2026.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that the gold rate today is in $4,850 to $5,200 per ounce range, whereas the COMEX silver rate today is in $70 to $85 per ounce range. He advised investors to monitor the US Dollar (USD), as the American currency is the dominant factor in determining the bias of precious metals.

FII-DII data Both FIIs and DIIs ended as net buyers on Tuesday, with FIIs buying Indian shares worth ₹995 crore. DIIs bought shares worth ₹187 crore.

USD vs INR On account of positive domestic equity markets and lower crude prices overseas, the Indian National Rupee (INR) finished 2 paise higher at 90.72 against the USD on Tuesday.

Speaking on the outlook of the INR against the USD, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded in a narrow range near 90.68 as participants await a decisive move in the dollar index or fresh cues from secondary market flows to provide direction. The US–India trade deal has not yet translated into meaningful support, and limited intervention has kept the currency range-bound. Immediate support remains near 90.90, while resistance is placed around 90.25."

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The Indian stock market is likely to begin the session on a steady to slightly positive footing, extending momentum after two consecutive days of gains supported by continued strength in banking, financials, energy, pharma, and select IT stocks amid improving sentiment.”

The Enrich Money expert said that near-term caution persists due to selective profit-taking in richly valued segments and mixed global signals. As a result, the market may remain range-bound in the absence of fresh triggers, with clearer direction expected only from sustained earnings momentum or improved global stability.

Speaking on the near-term outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that 25,600/83,000 and 25,500/82,700 remain the crucial support zones for traders. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800/83700 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,800/83800 could push the market towards 25,950-26,000/84200-84500. On the flip side, below 25,500/82700, the uptrend would become vulnerable."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,800, above which the index could witness further strength. However, failure to move past 25,800 may trigger long unwinding, potentially dragging the index back toward the 25,500 level."

IT stocks to be in focus According to Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst & Founder of Livelong Wealth, IT stocks are likely to remain in sharp focus as the sector has been under sustained pressure over the past week amid concerns around AI-driven disruption to traditional IT services models. Although the previous session saw a tentative rebound in select frontline names, sentiment remains fragile.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Sun TV, Sapphire Foods India, BPCL, Fortis Healthcare, Prestige Estates, Tata Motors PV, Paytm, and DCX Systems.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Sun TV: Buy at ₹589.75, Target ₹640, Stop Loss ₹567; and

2] Sapphire Foods India: Buy at ₹217.64, Target ₹233, Stop Loss ₹210.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] BPCL: Buy at ₹375, Target ₹388, Stop Loss ₹368;

4] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹906, Target ₹940, Stop Loss ₹890; and

5] Prestige Estates: Buy at ₹1522, Target ₹1565, Stop Loss ₹1500.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Tata Motors PV: Buy at ₹382.85, Target ₹410, Stop Loss ₹373;

7] Paytm: Buy at ₹1169, Target ₹1240, Stop Loss ₹1145; and

8] DCX Systems: Buy at ₹185.40, Target ₹200, Stop Loss ₹180.

