Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to FII-DII data; eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to trade with a mild positive bias today. The India–US interim trade deal continues to anchor sentiment, being viewed as a structural positive that enhances India’s export competitiveness. FII participation has turned meaningfully supportive this month, providing a clear sentiment tailwind, while DIIs remain steady, offering underlying stability despite neutral activity in the previous session. A relatively stable rupee further adds to macro comfort. Overall, the near-term backdrop remains cautiously optimistic, supported by trade-deal optimism, improving foreign flows, and steady domestic participation.

Gold, silver rates today Silver and gold rates today witnessed selling pressure during the early morning session in the international market. The COMEX gold rate today opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of $5,012.01/oz. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened downside and touched an intraday low of $80.525/oz within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. After rising for two straight sessions, both precious metals are trading red, with sizeable losses from the previous day's close.

“COMEX Gold rate today is trading near the $4,900–$5,100 zone after correcting sharply from recent highs above $5,500–$5,600, whereas the COMEX Silver rate today is trading near the $78–$83 zone after a sharp correction from record highs above $121. While the broader bullish structure remains intact on higher timeframes, the steep pullback has pushed prices below key moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an extended corrective phase,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

FII-DII data FIIs remain net buyers on Monday. During Monday's sessions, FIIs bought shares worth ₹2,255 crore. DIIs also turned out to be net buyers, as they bought shares worth ₹4 crore on Monday.

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded marginally weak by 6 paise at 90.70, feeling mild pressure as Gold and Silver prices surged again, increasing the overall import bill. The evolving India–US trade dynamics, including a potential shift from Russian oil imports toward higher-priced U.S. energy and products, are also adding near-term strain on the currency. Despite this, broader flows remain stable. Rupee is expected to trade in a range of 90.25–91.25 in the near term, with commodity prices and dollar index movement acting as key drivers."

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nilesh Jain, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research (Equity Research) at Centrum Broking, said, "The markets began the week with a gap-up opening, as the Nifty closed above the 25,800 mark and formed a Doji candle, indicating indecision among market participants. The index also reclaimed its 50-DMA, placed around 25,795, which is likely to act as immediate support. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the MACD already signalling a buy crossover and the RSI sustaining above the 50 level. The overall structure appears positive, with an upside potential towards 26,000, a decisive break above this level could trigger short covering and lead the index towards 26,200."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty has closed with a minor consolidation breakout, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The index is sustaining above its short-term moving averages, which reinforces near-term strength. Momentum remains supportive, as the RSI has crossed above 60 and is holding above the 60 zone. The overall bullish chart structure remains intact, with the base gradually shifting higher, suggesting accumulation at higher levels. A buy-on-dips strategy can be adopted as long as the index sustains above the crucial 60,000 mark. On the levels front, immediate support is placed near 60,000, while resistance is seen around the 60,900 zone."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Karur Vysya Bank, Ramco Cement, NAUKRI, HDFC Life, Vedanta, LT, Belrise, and PTC India.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Karur Vysya Bank: Buy at ₹327, Target ₹351, Stop Loss ₹315;

2] Ramco Cement: Buy at ₹1205, Target ₹1291, Stop Loss ₹1162.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] NAUKRI: Buy at ₹1178, Target ₹ 1230, Stop Loss ₹1150;

4] HDFC Life: Buy at ₹708, Target ₹745, Stop Loss ₹690; and

5] Vedanta: Buy at ₹680, Target ₹720, Stop Loss ₹650.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] LT: Buy at ₹4113, Target ₹4250, Stop Loss ₹4040;

7] Belrise: Buy at ₹185, Target ₹197, Stop Loss ₹181; and

8] PTC India: Buy at ₹187.35, Target ₹200, Stop Loss ₹183.50.