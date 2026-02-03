Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to India-US trade deal — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: Following the positive sentiment on Dalal Street after the announcement of the India-US trade deal, the Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note. The much-awaited India-US deal, once implemented, will reduce Trump's tariffs on India from 50% to 18%, and the Indian stock market, especially export-oriented segments like auto, IT, defence, pharma, textiles, gems and jewellery, is expected to react positively to this development.

India-US trade deal Expecting a gap-up opening on Tuesday, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Indian markets are likely to open on a strong positive note today, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India–US trade deal. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% has significantly lifted global risk sentiment, with GIFT Nifty indicating a sharp gap-up opening, nearly 3% higher overnight."

Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said the India-US trade deal offers a strong near-term sentiment boost, particularly for export-oriented and manufacturing sectors, while continued government focus on capex provides a steady underlying support for the broader market. He said that export-oriented segments such as auto, IT, defence, pharma, textiles, gems and jewellery are expected to respond positively to this development.

Gold, silver rates today The COMEX gold and silver rates today opened with a big upside during the early morning deals. The COMEX silver rate today opened higher and touched an intraday high of $84.550 per ounce, logging over 9% rise against Monday's close.

Likewise, the COMEX gold rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $4,870.54 per ounce, within a few minutes, logging an intraday gain of over 4%.

Speaking on the outlook of silver, gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The COMEX silver rate today is in $70 to $85 per ounce range. On breaking above the $85/oz hurdle, we can expect the white metal to reach the $93-$94 per ounce range. Likewise, the COMEX gold rate today is in $44,450 to $4,900 per ounce range. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of these ranges mentioned about gold and silver rates today.”

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that now, 25,000/81,500 and 24,900/81,200 will act as immediate support zones for the bulls. Above these levels, a pullback formation is likely to continue, with the market potentially moving up to 25,250/82,200 or the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Further upside could also push the market toward 25,350/82,500.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "During the Monday session, the Bank Nifty took support near its 100-day moving average, indicating buying interest around lower levels. However, the RSI has entered a bearish crossover, suggesting that momentum remains weak in the near term. For a reformation of the bullish structure that was recently disrupted, the index needs to close decisively above the 59,000 level, above which the outlook may turn bullish. On the downside, a strong support base is placed at the 100-day moving average in the 57,900–58,000 zone, while immediate resistance is seen near 59,000 levels."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Hindustan Petroleum, ITC Hotels, DLF, BEL, LTF, M&M, HBL Engineering, and Tourism Finance.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Hindustan Petroleum: Buy at ₹453, Target ₹485, Stop Loss ₹437; and

2] ITC Hotels: Buy at ₹185.65, Target ₹199, Stop Loss ₹179.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] DLF: Buy at ₹625, Target ₹642, Stop Loss ₹610;

4] BEL: Buy at ₹439, Target ₹454, Stop Loss ₹430; and

5] LTF: Buy at ₹277, Target ₹290, Stop Loss ₹272.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] M&M: Buy at ₹3463, Target ₹3620, Stop Loss ₹3400;

7] HBL Engineering: Buy at ₹771, Target ₹815, Stop Loss ₹755; and

8] Tourism Finance: Buy at ₹63.99, Target ₹70, Stop Loss ₹62.