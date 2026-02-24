Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to Trump tariffs on India — seven stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: Following positive global cues after the US Supreme Court's decision on Trump's tariffs, the Indian stock market extended its momentum on Monday. The Nifty 50 index rose 141 points to close at 25,713; the BSE Sensex surged 479 points to 83,294, while the Bank Nifty index finished 92 points higher at 61,264.

Among sectors, the PSU Bank index outperformed, rallying 1.35%, whereas the IT index lost the most, shedding over 1.5%.

Gold, silver rates today: Shanghai silver price trades at a strong premium The COMEX gold and silver rates today erased their early morning gains after the opening of the Shanghai Exchange after a gap of nearly one week. After rising over one per cent in the early morning session of the Asian trades, the COMEX gold rate is over 0.50% lower and the yellow metal is currently trading below $5,200/oz. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today retraced from the intraday high and is currently trading close to its previous day's close.

However, the Shanghai silver price is trading at a strong premium of over $7 per ounce. By 7:45 AM, the Shanghai silver price is trading at $94.55 per ounce, whereas the COMEX silver rate is nearly $87/oz.

Stock market today On how the Indian stock market may open today, Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said that early indicators point to a cautious start for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty today signals a potential gap-down opening, tracking overnight weakness in US markets, where the Dow Jones declined 1.6%, dampening near-term risk sentiment.

“Investor sentiment turned risk-averse amid persistent concerns over AI-driven disruption across industries and renewed tariff tensions after President Donald Trump warned of imposing “much higher” tariffs on countries that 'play games'," Hariprasad said.

The SEBI-registered analyst said that IDFC First Bank may continue to witness heightened scrutiny following the disclosure of the fraud case. Investors are expected to evaluate the magnitude of the exposure, potential provisioning requirements, and whether the episode could have any broader impact on asset quality or investor confidence.

Outlook for the Nifty 50, Sensex today On the outlook of the Nifty 50/ Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We believe that the 20-day SMA or 25,600/83,000 will act as an immediate reference point for day traders. As long as the market is trading above this level, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800/83,600 would be the key resistance area for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,800/83,600 could push the market up to 25,950–26,000/84,000-84,200.”

On the flip side, below 25,600/83,000, sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, it is likely to retest the 25,500–25,450/82,700-82,500 levels.

Outlook for the Bank Nifty today On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said the Bank Nifty continues to trade firmly above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting sustained institutional participation across both private and PSU banking names.

“Immediate support is positioned in the 60,900–60,600 zone, which remains a crucial demand area. On the upside, resistance is seen at 61,500–61,700, and a decisive breakout above this range could propel the index toward 61,800–62,000, potentially registering fresh highs,” Ponmudi added.

The Enrich Money expert said that the overall structure remains constructive, with RSI near 60, indicating strong yet healthy momentum without entering overbought territory. As long as 60,600 is defended, the broader bias stays positive, with banking stocks likely to maintain relative outperformance amid expiry-driven volatility.

FII-DII data On the institutional front, DIIs were net sellers at ₹1,417.12 crore, while FIIs were net buyers to the tune of ₹3,550.66 crore in the cash market. In derivatives, FIIs remain net bearish in index options and net bullish in index futures, suggesting a broadly neutral stance.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended buying these seven buy-or-sell stocks: Bharat Forge, Torrent Pharma, M&M, Vedanta, PNB, Ather Energy, and Paytm.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹1832, Target ₹1962, Stop Loss ₹1767;

2] Torrent Pharma: Buy at ₹4307, Target ₹4610, Stop Loss ₹4155.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] M&M: Buy at ₹3440, Target ₹3700, Stop Loss ₹3350;

4] Vedanta: Buy at ₹680, Target ₹715, Stop Loss ₹660; and

5] PNB: Buy at ₹130, Target ₹138, Stop Loss ₹124.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Ather Energy: Buy at ₹718, Target ₹755, Stop Loss ₹700; and

7] Paytm: Buy at ₹1173, Target ₹1230, Stop Loss ₹1150.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

