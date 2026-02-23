Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to Trump's tariffs on India; 5 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a measured recovery in the latest session after a volatile corrective phase, with the Nifty 50 closing 0.46% higher at 25,571.25, the Sensex advancing 0.38% to 82,814.71, and the Bank Nifty outperforming with a 0.71% gain to 61,172.00. The rebound was primarily driven by strength in banking, metals, and energy stocks, which helped offset lingering weakness in the IT sector and concerns stemming from US-Iran tensions and global trade uncertainties.

DIIs continued to act as a stabilising force against FIIs' outflows, while positive PMI readings reinforced confidence in resilient private sector activity, particularly in manufacturing. The recent pullback is viewed as a corrective move within a broader uptrend, with key supports holding firm and earnings momentum limiting downside risk.

Trump's tariffs on India After the US Supreme Court's decision on Trump's tariffs, experts expect a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today. They believe the Indian stock market was closed when the US Supreme Court decision on tariffs, but the Gift Nifty 50 futures were open and closed around 200 points higher than Friday's Nifty 50 close on Dalal Street.

Expecting a gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, “When these developments took place, the Indian stock market was closed, but the Gift Nifty was open. Generally, the Gift Nifty index and the Nifty 50 index closed with marginal differences. But on Friday, the Nifty 50 index closed at 25,571, while the Gift Nifty 50 futures for February 26, 2026, expiry closed at 25,764, around 200 points higher than the Nifty 50 index. So, I won't be surprised if the BSE Sensex opens more than 500 points higher on Monday.”

Gold, silver rates today Following the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs and Trump's issuance of a special order imposing 15% tariffs on all trade partners, the market is buzzing with trade uncertainty. This is expected to fuel gold and silver as safe-haven demand, as seen in the early morning Asian markets.

The COMEX gold rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $5193.91/oz, logging an intraday gain of around 2% against Friday's close of $5,080/oz. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $87.395/oz, logging a gain of over 6% from the previous close.

Expecting the bull trend in bullions to continue, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “Overall, trade uncertainty, geopolitical risk premium, and macroeconomic crosscurrents continue to provide a structurally supportive backdrop for gold and silver.”

FII-DII data FIIs ended as net sellers on Friday, selling Indian shares worth ₹935 crore. However, DIIs stand tall against the FIIs' selling. DIIs bought shares worth ₹2,637 crore.

USD vs INR The Indian National Rupee (INR) plunged 26 paise to settle at 90.94 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong US Dollar (USD) and higher crude oil prices amid intensifying US-Iran war buzz.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee witnessed weakness as the standoff keeps risk sentiment elevated. The rupee weakened by 0.30% to 91.01 against the USD. Over the weekend, the escalation between the US and Iran will be closely monitored by the participants. However, the AI Summit in India promises India-focused AI and innovations, which can keep fund inflow in India, with the Euro joining hands with India. Rupee support seen at 91.25, resistance seen near 90.50."

Stock market today Expecting a positive opening for the Indian stock market today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, the Indian stock market is poised for a steady-to-positive start, as reflected by firm trends in GIFT Nifty amid improving global risk sentiment after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Although he subsequently signed an executive order imposing a fresh 10–15% global tariff—effectively resetting tariffs on Indian exports to around 10% for now—the broader backdrop remains cautious.

“Ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran continue to influence crude oil prices, while President Trump’s remarks about potentially exploring alternative legal routes to advance his tariff agenda reintroduce policy uncertainty. While near-term sentiment has improved, markets may remain vulnerable to intermittent bouts of volatility as geopolitical and trade developments evolve,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks: Vardhman Textiles, ABSLAMC, BHEL, Cummins India, and JSW Energy.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Vardhman Textiles: Buy at ₹536, Target ₹574, Stop Loss ₹517.

Vardhman Textiles' share is currently trading at 536; the stock has recently reached its 52-week high of 539.9 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] ABSLAMC: Buy at ₹918, Target ₹984, Stop Loss ₹885.

ABSLAMC's share is currently trading at 918, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock is in a strong bullish trend, with price action showing a clear shift from consolidation to a sharp upward move. After spending time in a sideways range, the stock has formed a rounding base, broken out to the upside, and reached its 52-week high of 921, indicating steady accumulation followed by renewed buying interest.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 3] BHEL: Buy at ₹257, Target ₹270, Stop Loss ₹252.

The stock, after a brief correction, has indicated a revival, taking support near the important 200-period MA at 254, with decent volume participation, and has improved the bias to expect a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well-positioned and, with upside potential visible, can continue the positive move.

4] Cummins India: Buy at ₹4733, Target ₹4900, Stop Loss ₹4660.

The stock has recently indicated a strong uptrend, with a robust move, and is currently sustaining above the breakout zone at the ₹4600 level, further improving the bias for further upward moves in the coming sessions. The RSI is strongly maintained and has upside potential to continue the positive move.

5] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹493.95, Target ₹520, Stop Loss ₹484.

The stock has recently picked up well from the bottom made near the ₹435 zone, with the daily chart currently indicating a positive candle formation. Moving past the important 50-EMA level at the ₹483 zone has once again improved the bias to anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise and currently well placed, indicating a buy signal, and with upside potential visible,it can carry on the positive move further ahead.