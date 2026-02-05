Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, Trump-Xi talks to USD vs INR — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: After showing a strong bull trend on Tuesday, the Indian stock market remained sideways to positive on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 48 points higher at 25,776, while the BSE Sensex ended 79 points higher at 83,817. The Bank Nifty index finished 196 points higher at 60,238. Among sectors, the Consumer, Oil, and Gas indices rallied by more than 2%, whereas the IT index corrected sharply, shedding nearly 6%.

Gold, silver rates today After strong profit-taking ahead of Wednesday's close, gold and silver rates today opened with a large upside gap on Thursday. By 6:30 AM, the COMEX gold is up over 1.25% and trading above the psychological $5,000/oz.

The COMEX silver rate today opened with a big upside and gained over 5% during the early morning session in the Asian trade. The white metal is trading above $88/oz.

Whether gold and silver prices have topped out and the recent bounceback is merely a dead-cat bounce, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “I personally believe that gold and silver prices have topped out last Friday morning when both the precious metals climbed to a new peak before sharp selling triggered. However, if gold rates today or in the coming one to two sessions break above $5,400 per ounce on a closing basis, we can expect the precious yellow metal to climb to a new peak. Likewise, if the silver rate today or in the next one to two sessions breaks above $95 per ounce mark on a closing basis, then we can expect the precious white metal to hit a new peak, provided it remains above $95 per ounce levels without coming below this psychological mark.”

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded marginally weaker by about 20 paise at 90.40 against the dollar, with markets positioning ahead of key U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment data this week. Recent positive FII inflows provide a supportive undertone, which could help stabilise the currency if global risk sentiment remains constructive. The Dollar Index continues to hover near 97.55, and its next directional move will be crucial for rupee momentum. Technically, immediate support is seen in the 90.80–91.00 zone, while resistance remains near 90.00 levels."

FII-DII data FIIs and DIIs remained net buyers for the second straight session. FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹1,772.25 crore in the F&O segment, and nearly ₹30 crore in the cash segment. Till 4 February 2026, FIIs have bought Indian shares worth ₹2,845.27 crore in the cash segment, whereas the DII have bought ₹3,027.38 crore worth of shares in the cash segment in the first four days of the current month.

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China discussed trade and geopolitical developments, including Taiwan, during a call on Wednesday ahead of a planned face-to-face meeting in April. Trump cast the call as “excellent” and “long and thorough.”

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of Nifty 50/Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that, on the higher side, 25,800/83900 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) would act as crucial resistance zones. If the market manages to trade above these levels, it could move up to 25,900–26,000/84200-84500. Conversely, below 25,600/83100, the index could slip to 25,500–25,350/82800-82500. The current market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty took support at its falling trendline breakout and closed with a small candlestick on the daily chart, indicating consolidation after the recent move. In the follow-up session, the index sustaining above the 60000 mark reflects underlying strength. The overall chart structure remains bullish, favouring a buy-on-dip strategy as long as the index holds above its short-term crucial 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Additionally, RSI has closed above its falling trendline resistance, supporting positive momentum. The immediate support is placed at 59,800, while resistance is seen near 60800 levels."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: JK Tyre, MRPL, Graphite India, BEL, LTF, Shipping Corporation of India, CESC, and BEML.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] JK Tyre: Buy at ₹546, Target ₹584, Stop Loss ₹527.

JK Tyre share is currently trading at ₹546; the stock has recently reached its All-time high of ₹555.5 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] MRPL: Buy at ₹183, Target ₹197, Stop Loss ₹176.

MRPL share is currently trading at ₹183, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock is in a strong bullish trend, with price action showing a clear shift from consolidation to a sharp upward move. After spending time in a sideways range, the stock has formed a rounding base and broken out on the upside and achieved its 52-week high of 190.67, indicating steady accumulation followed by renewed buying interest

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Graphite India: Buy at ₹637, Target ₹660, Stop Loss ₹620.

The stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹637 and has established a solid support base at ₹620. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

4] BEL: Buy at ₹439, Target ₹464, Stop Loss ₹430.

BEL share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹439 and maintaining strong support at ₹430. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹464 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹430 is a prudent way to capture the anticipated upside.

5] LTF: Buy at ₹287, Target ₹298, Stop Loss ₹278.

LTF share has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹287 and maintaining strong support at ₹278. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹298 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹278 is a prudent way to capture the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Shipping Corporation of India: Buy at ₹226, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹221.

The stock has recently witnessed a decent revival from the base made near the ₹200 zone, with a higher bottom formation at the 211 level, which has improved the bias, moving above the 200-period MA and 50 EMA at 218 and 222 zones, respectively, and is expected to rise further in the coming sessions. The RSI is on the rise from the oversold zone, gaining strength, and is expected to move further upward, with much upside potential visible.

7] CESC: Buy at ₹152.80, Target ₹162, Stop Loss ₹149.

The stock has witnessed a decent correction and has taken support near the ₹140 zone; thereafter, it has indicated a significant revival, with rising volume participation, improving the bias for a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has recovered strongly from the highly oversold zone, signalling a buy, and has significant upside potential for further positive moves in the coming sessions.

8] BEML: Buy at ₹1764, Target ₹1855, Stop Loss ₹1730.

The stock has formed a double bottom on the daily chart, taking support near the ₹1630 zone, and has witnessed a decent revival, currently showing signs of an improving bias, with further upward movement expected in the coming sessions. The RSI has moved out of the oversold zone and is currently well placed, signalling a buy, and can carry on the positive move further ahead.