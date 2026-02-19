Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, US Fed meeting minutes to USD vs INR — 5 stocks to buy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to trade with a mildly positive bias, extending the steady multi-session recovery seen in recent days. The upmove continues to be led by sustained strength in banking and financials, along with momentum in select energy, metal, and consumer segments. Robust and consistent DII inflows remain the key stabilising force underpinning the market, helping absorb volatility and support dips. However, near-term sentiment is expected to remain measured, with selective profit-taking in high-valuation pockets and lingering uncertainty in the IT sector amid global concerns about AI-led disruption.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Overall, the undertone remains constructive, supported by domestic economic resilience and clear leadership from banking heavyweights. That said, participation is likely to remain selective, with ongoing sectoral rotation shaping near-term price action.”

Gold, silver rates today The gold and silver rates today saw some pressure during early morning trading on Thursday. By 7:00 AM, the COMEX gold rate today was around $4,985/oz, whereas the COMEX silver rate today was around $76.650/oz.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that the gold rate today is in $4,850 to $5,200 per ounce range, whereas the COMEX silver rate today is in $70 to $85 per ounce range. He advised investors to monitor the US Dollar (USD), as the American currency is the dominant factor in determining the bias of precious metals.

US Fed meeting minutes The US Federal Reserve policymakers made a near-unanimous decision to keep interest rates unchanged at their January meeting, with policymakers striking a cautiously hawkish tone even as they signalled flexibility on future moves, according to the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting released on Wednesday.

While the decision to hold rates steady was widely expected, the minutes showed that officials remain divided on the path ahead, with some open to further easing if inflation cools as anticipated, and others prepared to tighten policy should price pressures persist.

FII-DII data FIIs and DIIs remained net buyers for the second straight session on Wednesday. The FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹1,154 crore, whereas the DII bought shares worth ₹440 crore.

USD vs INR The Indian Rupee rose 4 paise to close at 90.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by inflows of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets. However, higher global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback capped sharp gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

Speaking on the outlook of the INR against the USD, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, “The Indian Rupee traded range-bound near 90.65 as a nondirectional move set for more than a week now.”

Jateen Trivedi said the pair continues to oscillate within a narrow band, with resistance near 90.25 and support around 90.90. A break on either side could trigger a sharper directional move in the near term. With the Capital market showing signs of fund inflow, the Rupee can get some support from fund activity."

Stock market today Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, believes the Indian equity market may open on a flat to mildly positive note, supported by GIFT Nifty trends reflecting overnight gains in US equities—particularly a rebound in technology stocks—and positive cues from Asian markets.

Speaking on the near-term outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term support has shifted from 25500/83000 to 25600/83300. As long as the market trades above it, the uptrend is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25950-26000/84700-85000 would act as immediate resistance zones for traders. On the flip side below 25600/83300 the sentiment could change, below the same traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The index has continued its uptrend, advancing for the third consecutive session and moving closer to its all-time high of 61,764. On the daily chart, the index has sustained its consolidation breakout. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and has risen above its previous swing high. Sentiment in the banking space remains extremely positive, with expectations of further upside. On the higher end, the index may move towards 62,000 and possibly higher. On the lower end, support is placed at 61,200."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Marico, AU Small Finance Bank, Reliance, Tata Tech, and Eternal.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Marico: Buy at ₹795, Target ₹835, Stop Loss ₹770.

Marico's share price is showing a steady bullish trend within a rising channel on the daily timeframe, indicating a controlled, sustainable uptrend.

2] AU Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹1022.05, Target ₹1100, Stop Loss ₹980.

AU Small Finance Bank's share price is currently trading at ₹1022.05 and is exhibiting strong bullish momentum. The stock has recently broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern with a strong bullish candlestick formation, reflecting aggressive buying interest and a clear breakout confirmation.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): Buy at ₹1442, Target ₹1485, Stop Loss ₹1405.

Reliance's share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1442 and has established a solid support base at ₹1405. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

4] Tata Technologies: Buy at ₹603, Target ₹642, Stop Loss ₹590.

Tata Technologies' share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹603 and maintains a strong support at ₹590. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹642 level.

5] Eternal: Buy at ₹277, Target ₹295, Stop Loss ₹270.

Eternal's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹277 and maintaining strong support at ₹270. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹295 level.

