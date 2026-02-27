Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, US-Iran news to USD vs INR — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stocks to buy today: The Indian stock market ended largely unchanged, underscoring a tug-of-war between early optimism and cautious profit-taking. Positive global cues from technology and metals supported sentiment at the open, but gains gradually faded as investors chose to trim exposure at higher levels rather than chase momentum. Persistent weakness in the IT sector continued to weigh on the broader mood, with sector-specific concerns driving noticeable underperformance and limiting index traction.

Meanwhile, select non-banking segments showed relative resilience, offering only modest support to the benchmarks. Adding to the cautious undertone were reports that the Reserve Bank of India’s temporary liquidity support measures may wind down by March, raising questions around near-term funding conditions.

What Gift Nifty Live index signal The Gift Nifty Live index is trading in the red territory. The index is down by over 90 points, which signals a gap-down opening on Dalal Street.

US-Iran news US and Iranian officials ended the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday by agreeing to re-convene as soon as next week, opening the door to further diplomacy even as President Donald Trump masses military forces in the region.

With just days to go before Trump’s deadline to reach an agreement, the two sides agreed to resume discussions at a technical level in Vienna.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional, and traders are likely waiting for either side to breakout. On the higher side, 25,600/82,600 would be the immediate breakout zone for traders. Above this level, the market could rally towards 25,700-25,750/82,900-83,000. On the flip side, below 25,400/82,000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If the level is breached, the market could slip to 25,300-25,275/81,700-81,600.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The Bank Nifty index is reflecting buying interest at lower levels and intraday recovery strength. From a technical perspective, immediate resistance lies in the 61,400–61,500 zone, while the 60,800–60,900 range remains a crucial support area for near-term stability. The daily RSI at 58.43 reflects moderate bullish momentum with a positive bias.”

On suggestions to traders interested in the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “Traders are advised to remain cautious near critical support levels and wait for a clear breakout above resistance before taking fresh directional bets.”

Gold, silver rates today The COMEX gold rate continues to oscillate around $5,200/oz, whereas the COMEX silver rate is up over 1% in early morning Asian markets. By 7:00 AM, the silver price today is around $88/oz.

Speaking on the outlook for gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that gold and silver rates would follow two major international triggers: the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision and the outcome of the US-Iran talks. As the mediator, Oman has claimed progress in the US-Iran talks in Geneva, and the risk of escalation has eased. Now, investors are waiting for the outcome of the Bank of Japan meeting today. The market is expecting that the Japanese Central Bank may raise interest rates by 25 BPS.

FII-DII data FIIs finished as net sellers on Thursday, selling Indian stocks worth ₹3,466 crore. However, DIIs ended as net buyers, buying shares worth ₹5,032 crore.

USD vs INR Amid volatile global crude oil prices and a firm US Dollar against major rivals, the Indian National Rupee (INR) settled flat at 90.91 against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian Rupee against the USD, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded with minor gains near 90.88 as market participants remained cautious amid uncertainty around US-Iran talks. Any signs of a rise in the conflict between Iran and the USA can result in panic. Rupee remains range-bound with support seen near 91.25 and resistance around 90.50, awaiting clearer direction from global trade developments, geopolitical issues and dollar index movement."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher — recommended these eight stocks for intraday trading: IOC, Shriram Finance, JSW Energy, CESC, Policy Bazaar, IdeaForge, KEC International, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] IOC: Buy at ₹186.50, Target ₹200, Stop Loss ₹180.

IOC is currently trading at 186.5 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. A breakout from the Rounding Bottom has confirmed a bullish Trend pattern, signalling a transition from accumulation to an upward trend.

2] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹1105, Target ₹1185, Stop Loss ₹1065.

Shriram Finance's share is currently trading at ₹1105 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹498, Target ₹530, Stop Loss ₹485.

JSW Energy's share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹498 and has established a solid support base at ₹485. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

4] CESC: Buy at ₹160, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹155.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] Policy Bazaar: Buy at ₹1525, Target ₹1580, Stop Loss ₹1485.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1525 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1485. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹1580 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1485 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] IdeaForge: Buy at ₹424.60, Target ₹455, Stop Loss ₹415.

The stock has witnessed a decent consolidation, taking support near the ₹405 zone, and has indicated a positive candle formation on the daily chart, suggesting a move past the 100-period MA at the 421 level, improving the bias and suggesting a further upward move in the coming days.

7] KEC International: Buy at ₹595, Target ₹640, Stop Loss ₹583.

The stock has recently witnessed significant erosion and has shown signs of bottoming out near the ₹575 level, with a current revival and volume participation improving the bias, and is expected to make a further upward move.

8] Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Buy at ₹898, Target ₹960, Stop Loss ₹875.

The stock has recently indicated a strong run-up. After a short period of consolidation and some cooling off, it has once again shown a decent revival, improving the bias and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.