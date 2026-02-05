Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, US-Iran talks to USD vs INR; 5 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market traded in a tight range on Thursday, signalling a wait-and-watch phase as investors remained cautious in the absence of fresh domestic triggers. While overall sentiment remained stable, the benchmarks struggled to sustain momentum at higher levels, reflecting a lack of follow-through buying despite earlier positives. Trading activity was largely selective and stock-specific, with modest interest in export-oriented and select cyclical stocks offset by profit-taking in recent outperformers, resulting in subdued benchmark performance.

The Indian National Rupee (INR) traded in a range against the US Dollar (USD), indicating balanced demand–supply dynamics amid steady global cues. Market participants remain on the sidelines, awaiting clearer signals from global macro developments, trends in foreign institutional flows, and further clarity on the progress of US–Iran negotiations to determine the market’s next decisive move.

US-Iran talks for nuclear deal Iran and the United States are set to resume nuclear negotiations on Friday in Oman, returning to a diplomatic track derailed by Israel’s 12-day war on Iran in June and a subsequent wave of nationwide protests that triggered a deadly crackdown by Tehran.

The US-Iran talks come as the United States President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on the Islamic Republic, warning of possible US military action if Iran pursues mass executions linked to the protests, and reintroducing Iran’s nuclear programme as a central foreign policy battleground after months of regional escalation.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver rates today witnessed sharp selling pressure as the US Dollar rose against major global currencies following easing in US-Iran tensions. This led to a dip in demand for gold and silver as safe-haven assets.

Speaking on the outlook of the silver and gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The COMEX gold is trading in a broader range of $4,450/oz to $5,200/oz, whereas the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,35,000 to ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm range. Likewise, the COMEX silver is in a broader range of $70/oz to $95/oz, while the MCX silver rate today is in a broader range of ₹2,25,000 per kg to ₹2,60,000 per kg. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.”

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded stronger near 90.30, gaining around 0.20 paise or 0.22%, supported by dollar weakness and softer commodity prices. The improved global sentiment, as India-US trade deals have helped the domestic currency stay firm. All eyes are now on the RBI policy due tomorrow, as participants will closely watch liquidity measures and the policy stance. Any commentary on inflation outlook, growth projections, or liquidity tightening/ easing could set the next directional move for the Indian Rupee in the near term."

FII-DII data After buying for the two straight sessions, FIIs once again turned net sellers on Thursday. The FIIs sold out Indian stocks worth ₹2,151 crore. However, DIIs remain net buyers, as they bought Indian shares worth ₹1,130 crore during the Thursday deals.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the intraday market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only if 25,600/83,200 is dismissed below. The market could then slip to 25,500-25,350/83,000-82,500. On the flip side, 25,800/83,800 would act as an immediate resistance zone. Above this, it could move up to 25,900-25,925/84,000-84,200.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The Bank Nifty index continued to trade below the rising trend line and the intraday VWAP zone around 60,150–60,180, signalling a weak short-term structure and lack of bullish follow-through. Although prices dipped into the 59,950–59,900 demand area and witnessed a minor rebound, the move lacked volume and momentum expansion, suggesting short-covering rather than fresh long positioning. Structurally, the near-term bias remains corrective to bearish, with lower highs below key supply zones. A sustained acceptance above 60,150–60,200 is required to revive upside momentum, while a decisive close below 59,900 could open the door to further downside toward deeper demand levels.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five intraday stocks for today: GESHIP, IOC, PNB, Poly Medicure, and UPL.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] GESHIP: Buy at ₹1268, Target ₹1352, Stop Loss ₹1224.

The stock has recently reached its 52-week high of ₹1285.40 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] IOC: Buy at ₹176, Target ₹188, Stop Loss ₹170.

IOC's share is currently trading at ₹176 and maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. A breakout from the Rounding Bottom has confirmed a bullish Trend pattern, signalling a transition from accumulation to an upward trend. This breakout is further validated by the stock hitting a fresh 52-week high of 178, supported by consistent volume.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] PNB: Buy at ₹124, Target ₹132, Stop Loss ₹118.

The stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹124 and has established a solid support base at ₹118. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup suggests a near-term price retracement toward the ₹132 level.

4] Poly Medicure: Buy at ₹1500, Target ₹1575, Stop Loss ₹1470.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1500 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1470. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹1575 level.

5] UPL: Buy at ₹750, Target ₹780, Stop Loss ₹730.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹750 and maintaining strong support at ₹730. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹780 level.

