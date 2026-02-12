Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, USD vs INR to FII-DII data — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to trade flat to mildly positive on Thursday. Optimism surrounding the India–US interim trade framework continues to underpin sentiment, while stability in the rupee has eased currency-related concerns and strengthened foreign investor confidence. FPIs have extended their buying streak, providing a meaningful liquidity cushion, and steady DII participation is helping limit sharp downside risks. With benchmarks consolidating near record levels, the broader setup remains constructive, although price action is likely to stay range-bound in the absence of a fresh catalyst.

Investors will closely watch the release of January consumer price index (CPI) data, compiled using a revised 2024 base year. The new series expands coverage to 358 items—including airfares, e-commerce transactions and OTT subscription rates—compared with 299 products and services under the 2012 series. The updated base is expected to better capture evolving consumption patterns across rural and urban India, thereby enhancing the accuracy, relevance and transparency of inflation estimates.

Gold, silver rates today Following better-than-expected US job data, the precious metals are under pressure. The COMEX gold rate today is trading around $5,075/oz, 0.50% lower than the previous close. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is down 2% to $82.20/oz.

“Silver and gold rates today are under pressure due to the better-than-expected US Job data released yesterday. The US government on Wednesday reported faster-than-expected U.S. job growth in January, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, beating the market expectations of 4.40%. This has fueled the US Treasury yield, which fueled the US Fed rate cut buzz,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded slightly weak at 90.68, down by 0.13 paise, as range-bound movement continues amid mixed global cues. Higher crude prices, especially with increased imports from Western markets, could widen the import bill and keep pressure on the currency. Stability in the dollar index and FII flows will also influence near-term movement. Rupee is expected to trade in a range of 90.25–91.20 in the coming sessions."

FII-DII data On Wednesday, FIIs remained net buyers, but DIIs ended up on the net seller side. During the Wednesday session, FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹944 crore, whereas DIIs finished as net sellers, selling Indian shares worth ₹125 crore.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that, on the lower side, 25,900/84,200 would be the crucial support zone, while 26,000/84,500 would act as an immediate resistance area for the bulls. As long as the market is trading within this range, non-directional activity is likely to continue. On the higher side, a successful breakout of 26,000/84,500 could push the market towards 26,100-26,150/84,800-85,000. On the flip side, below 25,900/84,200, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this level, the market could retest the levels of 25,800-25,750/84,000-83,700."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index continues to exhibit strength after a decisive breakout above the falling trendline on the daily chart. The index is sustaining above its 10-day and 20-day moving averages, reinforcing the bullish undertone. The recent consolidation near 59,500–60,000 appears healthy, with price holding above the breakout zone, indicating acceptance at higher levels. RSI is hovering around 60 and maintaining a bullish bias, reflecting improving momentum. As long as the index sustains above 59,500, a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable, with immediate support near 59,500 and stronger support placed around 58,000 levels."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: APL Apollo Tubes, Indus Towers, Coal India, HDFC Bank, NAUKRI, MSIL, Chambal Fertilisers, and Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] APL Apollo Tubes: Buy at ₹2280, Target ₹2440, Stop Loss ₹2200; and

2] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹467, Target ₹501, Stop Loss ₹450.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Coal India Limited: Buy at ₹418, Target ₹430, Stop Loss ₹410;

4] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹928, Target ₹955, Stop Loss ₹910; and

5] NAUKRI: Buy at ₹1170, Target ₹1820, Stop Loss ₹1150.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Maruti Suzuki India Ltd or MSIL: Buy at ₹15412, Target ₹15770, Stop Loss ₹15250;

7] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at ₹465, Target ₹490, Stop Loss ₹455; and

8] Narayana Hrudayalaya: Buy at ₹1864, Target ₹1970, Stop Loss ₹1825.