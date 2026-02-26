Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, USD vs INR to US-Iran talks; 5 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended on a cautious note on Wednesday. Despite a positive start, the key benchmark indices gradually pared early gains as profit booking at higher levels weighed on sentiment. The broader undertone remained measured, as investors refrained from aggressive positioning amid the absence of strong domestic triggers and mixed global cues.

Sectoral participation was selective throughout the session. Banking and select large-cap stocks provided stability, while the IT sector showed early signs of recovery through selective buying and short covering following recent weakness. However, the rebound in IT remained gradual rather than broad-based, indicating an improvement in sentiment but not yet confirming a sustained trend reversal.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The Indian stock market is expected to begin the session on a steady note, reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street—led by technology counters—and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. Sustained DII inflows continue to act as a structural anchor, supporting selective accumulation in banking, metals, power, FMCG, and auto stocks.”

However, the Enrich Money CEO maintained that in the absence of a strong external trigger or fresh domestic catalyst, the overall market tone is expected to remain measured. Trading activity is likely to revolve around clearly defined technical levels, with stock-specific moves dominating rather than a broad-based index expansion.

Gold, silver rates today After regaining strength the day before on renewed buying interest, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the potential impact of US tariffs on global trade, gold and silver rates today saw a marginal downturn. The COMEX gold rate today is above $5,200/oz but down by around 0.40% from its previous close. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is close to $90/oz, down around 1.50% from its Wednesday close.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, believes the COMEX silver rate today is sustaining above $88/oz after breaking above this crucial resistance. Now, the silver price today is in $85 to $95 per ounce range.

If US yields stabilise rather than surge, gold can regain momentum and comfortably return above $5,200, particularly if other events create risk-off sentiment. The most recent dip looks more like consolidation than a trend reversal,” said Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead at VT Markets.

USD vs INR Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index slipped below 97.8, surrendering some of the previous session’s gains and making commodities priced in the greenback more appealing to overseas buyers.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, “The Indian Rupee traded in a narrow range near 90.90 as market participants remained cautious amid fresh uncertainty around the US trade framework. After the US court dismissed parts of Trump’s tariff structure, renewed statements from Trump regarding potential consequences for countries revisiting trade terms have kept currency markets on edge.”

The LKP Securities expert said the Indian Rupee is range-bound, with support near 91.25 and resistance around 90.50, awaiting clearer direction from global trade developments and the dollar index.

US-Iran talks Iran and the US are set to hold the latest round of talks in Geneva today. The renewed US-Iran talks are aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute and averting new US strikes on Iran following a large-scale military buildup.

The two countries renewed negotiations this month, hoping to tackle a decades-long stand-off over Tehran's nuclear program, which Washington, other Western states and Israel believe is aimed at building nuclear arms. Tehran denies this.

FII-DII data Both FIIs and DIIs finished as net buyers on Wednesday. FIIs bought Indian shares worth around ₹2,991 crore, whereas DIIs bought shares worth ₹5,118 crore.

Ponmudi R of Enrich Money believes the strong buying by FIIs and DIIs in the previous session is likely to provide added comfort to investors.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 25,600/82500 will act as an immediate resistance zone for day traders.”

The Kotak Securities expert said that as long as the market trades below this level, the weak sentiment is likely to continue on the downside, with a potential slip toward the 200-day SMA or 25,350-25,300/82000-81800. Conversely, if the market moves above the 20-day SMA or 25,600/82500, the pullback could extend toward 25,750-25,800/82800-83000.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “The Bank Nifty index would have the important and crucial support positioned near the 60500 level, which needs to be sustained as of now, and at the same time, on the upside, it would need to breach above the resistance zone of the 61600 level, and thereafter, expect fresh higher targets of the 62300 and 63000 levels in the coming days.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended five buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: GVT&D, BoB, M&M, SAIL, and PNB.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today 1] GVT&D: Buy at ₹3815, Target ₹4085, Stop Loss ₹3680.

GVT&D share is currently trading at ₹3815; the stock has recently reached an all-time high of ₹3868 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] Bank of Baroda (BoB): Buy at ₹316, Target ₹338, Stop Loss ₹305.

BoB's share price is currently trading around ₹316 and has recently marked an all-time high near ₹316.45, indicating strong bullish momentum. On the daily timeframe, the stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern and has successfully broken out above the neckline placed around ₹312, resulting in a strong close at its all-time high.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] M&M: Buy at ₹3490, Target ₹3700, Stop Loss ₹3420.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹3700. At present, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs. 3420. Given the current market price of ₹3490, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹3700.

4] SAIL: Buy at ₹165, Target ₹175, Stop Loss ₹160.

SAIL's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹165 and maintaining strong support at ₹160. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹175 level.

5] PNB: Buy at ₹130, Target ₹138, Stop Loss ₹124.

PNB's share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹130 and maintains a strong support at ₹124. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹138 level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.