Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, GST reforms to Trump tariffs; eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock market today: During the holiday-shortened week ending 4 August 2025, the Nifty-50 index at 24,631.30 ended close to 1% higher. The Bank Nifty at 55,341.85 also ended 0.6% higher as Healthcare, IT, and Autos were key gainers, while Realty, Consumer, and Telecom were the main losers.

Trade Setup for Monday Nifty must decisively clear the 24,750–24,800 resistance zone, which can pave the way toward 25,100. Immediate support lies in the 24,470–24,450 zone, below which the index could slip down to 24,250, or even 24,100, said Sudeep Shah, Vice-president & Head of technical and derivatives research, SBI Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the 55,700–55,800 zone is expected to act as a key resistance area, while support lies in the 54,900–54,800 range, as per Shah.

GST reforms “Bulls are expected to cheer PM Modi's announcement of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi has hinted at next-generation GST reforms by Diwali 2025, which is expected to boost consumption in India because GST is a consumption-oriented tax levied nationwide. As per the reports, the Government of India (GoI) has proposed shifting nearly 99% goods from the 12% GST slab to 5% and the same number of goods from the 28% GST slab to 18%. The market may try to discount the GST reform, and we may see strong buying in consumption-oriented segments like FMCG, consumer durables, agriculture, etc.,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.

Global markets today and Q1 Results Going forward, market direction will depend on the interplay between domestic macro data and global risk dynamics. Softer inflation and resilient PMIs may support sentiment, but cautious FII positioning and external uncertainties could cap the upside. Trade-sensitive and export-driven sectors may remain volatile, while domestic plays in infrastructure, autos, and discretionary consumption could offer relative resilience, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today:Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd, Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., DLF Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance Ltd, VA Tech Wabag Ltd., and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying KINGFA at around ₹ 3815, keeping stop loss at ₹ 3670, for a target price of Ra 4090 KINGFA is currently positioned at 3815 levels, witnessed a strong surge in today’s session. The price action indicates a decisive bullish breakout from recent consolidation, backed by strong buying interest. On the technical front, the stock opened the day at 3,605.40 and rallied steadily to an intraday high and closed near the day’s peak—a sign of sustained demand.

2. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd-Bagadia recommends buying FEDFINA at ₹135.17, keeping the stop loss at ₹130 for a target price of ₹144

FEDFINA is currently positioned at 135.17 levels and delivered a strong breakout performance in today’s session. The price action marks a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, with increased volumes supporting the bullish move. Today’s breakout attempt is the first major thrust from the lower end of this band, raising expectations of a bullish breakout. FEDFINA reversed strongly from the day’s low of 128 to close near the high, marking a significant intraday recovery.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Punjab National Bank—Dongre recommends buying PNB at around ₹106, keeping Stop Loss at ₹103, for a target price of ₹110

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 110. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.103. Given the current market price of Rs.106, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 110.

4. Tata Elxsi Ltd—Dongre recommends buying TATAELXSI at around ₹5680, keeping stop loss at ₹5600, for a target of ₹5900

We have seen a major support in this stock around Rs.5600. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs.5680 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.5900, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.5600 for the target price of Rs.5900 in the upcoming weeks.

5. DLF Ltd—Dongre recommends buying DLF at around ₹750, keeping Stoploss at ₹ 735 for a target price of ₹775

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 775. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs.735.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. VA Tech Wabag Ltd: Koothupalakkal recommends buying WABAG at around ₹1584 for a target price of ₹1650, keeping a stop loss of ₹1545

The stock has overall indicated a rising trend with improving bias and currently, after witnessing a short period of correction, has once again taken support near the confluence of the 200-period SMA and 50 EMA zone at the ₹1523 level and has witnessed a decent pullback to anticipate further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the overbought zone and is currently well placed with a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock.

7. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd: Koothupalakkal recommends buying APOLLO MICRO at around ₹189.90 for a target price of ₹203, keeping Stop loss: 185

The stock, after recently sliding down, has taken support near the 166 zone and witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias once again, moving above the 50EMA zone at the ₹178 level, and has shown strength to carry on with the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. The RSI has recovered, indicating strength with bias improving, and we can expect further gains in the coming days. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock .

8. Manappuram Finance Ltd—Koothupalakkal recommends buying MANAPPURAM FINANCE. art around ₹266 for a target price of ₹282, keeping Stop loss: at ₹260

The stock has indicated a positive bullish candle moving past the 50EMA at 259 level to show improvement in the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has recovered from the oversold zone signalling a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move for further gains. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 282 keeping the stop loss at the 260 level.