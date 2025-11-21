Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, India–US trade talks, Trump tariffs, IPOs to gold prices - 8 stocks to buy

Stock market news: The Indian stock market concluded on a positive note on Thursday, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 climbing to close close to their all-time highs. The Sensex ended approximately 446 points higher, while the Nifty 50 settled just below the significant 26,200 mark.

As per experts, this upward trend was mainly attributed to favourable global indicators after US chipmaker Nvidia exceeded expectations with its results, sparking a worldwide rally in technology stocks and boosting investor confidence throughout Asian markets, including India.

“Looking forward, optimism continues as global investors anticipate favorable cues from both AI driven technology trends and upcoming US macroeconomic data that could impact risk sentiment. Market participants will closely track the ongoing foreign fund flows, performance of domestic corporate earnings, and progress in global trade discussions for further direction,” said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Trade Setup for Friday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that the Nifty 50 closed higher, as index bulls pushed to challenge the all-time peak on Thursday. On the daily chart, the index surpassed the recent swing high, which enhances the bullish sentiment. The increasing EMAs on the daily timeframe indicate a robust bullish trend.

“Market sentiment continues to favor long positions as long as the index stays above 26,100. A decline below 26,100 could lead to short-term weakness, potentially driving the index down to 25,900. Conversely, if it holds above 26,160, a recovery towards 26,300 and beyond may occur,” said De.

Global Markets, US economic data, India-US trade deal to IPO Frenzy Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, commented that Indian stocks increased due to optimism surrounding trade discussions between India and the US and advancements on phase-1 agreements, enhancing market sentiment overall. Global indicators also showed strength, propelled by gains in the tech sector following robust earnings.

“New Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows and the resilience of large-cap sectors such as Automotive, Financials, and Information Technology contributed to the positive trend. While the near-term outlook is encouraging, investors are advised to remain cautious ahead of significant US economic data that could introduce short-term fluctuations,” said Nair.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Man Industries (India) Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Man Industries share price at ₹464 keeping a stoploss at ₹448 with a Man Industries share price target of ₹500.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Man Industries share price has delivered a strong bullish performance, closing at ₹464, up sharply for the session and finishing near the day’s high. This price action clearly reflects renewed buying strength and improving sentiment after a period of consolidation.

Bagadia explained that the stock has staged a decisive rebound from the lower zone near 410–420, where it found strong support around the cluster of short and medium-term EMAs. This upward move extends the ongoing recovery structure and marks one of the stock’s most constructive sessions in recent weeks.

“Given the current momentum and overall technical setup, Man Industries share price appears well-positioned for a move toward 500 in the near term. Minor dips toward 455 should be viewed as healthy pullbacks and buy-on-dips opportunities, provided the stop loss at 448 is maintained,” said Sumeet Bagadia.

MTAR Technologies Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying MTAR Technologies share price at ₹2,696 keeping a stoploss at ₹2,600 with a MTAR Technologies share price target of ₹2,900.

Sumeet Bagadia said that MTAR Technologies share price has posted a strong bullish performance, closing at 2,696.90, gaining sharply for the session and finishing near the day’s high — clearly indicating robust buying interest and sustained upward momentum. The stock has extended its impressive uptrend after a steady rise from the 2,400–2,450 zone, maintaining its strong positive trajectory over the recent weeks.

Bagadia highlighted that from a technical standpoint, MTAR Technologies share price has decisively broken above and sustained beyond its key resistance zone near 2,620–2,650, confirming a solid bullish continuation setup. Price is trading significantly above all major EMAs and the shorter-term EMAs are steadily positioned above the longer-term ones a classic bullish alignment indicating a strong underlying trend.

“Given the current technical setup, MTAR Technologies share price appears well-positioned to extend its rally toward 2,900 in the near term. Any mild pullback toward 2,650 should be considered a buy-on-dips opportunity, as long as the stock sustains above its key support and maintains trend strength and stop loss level of 2,600,” said Bagadia.a

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying IEX share price at ₹142 with a stoploss at ₹135 with IEX share price target of ₹150.

Ganesh Dongre said that IEX share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹142 and has established a solid support base at ₹135. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹150 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹135 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying CONCOR share price at ₹516 with a stoploss at ₹500 with CONCOR share price target of ₹540.

Ganesh Dongre said that CONCOR share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹516 and maintaining a strong support at ₹500.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹540 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹500 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): Ganesh Dongre recommends buying PNB share price at ₹123 with a stoploss at ₹118 with PNB share price target of ₹128.

Ganesh Dongre said that PNB share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹123 and maintaining a strong support at ₹118.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹128 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹118 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Waaree Energies Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Waaree Energies share price at ₹3,246 with a Waaree Energies share price target of ₹3,370 with a stop loss of ₹3,180.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock has once again taken support near the base of the ascending channel at 3,100 zone and has indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias with currently shown signs of further rise anticipated with the RSI indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy.

“With upside potential visible, and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 3,370 keeping the stop loss of 3,180 level,”said Koothupalakkal.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Ideaforge share price at ₹493.50 with a Ideaforge share price target of ₹524 with a stop loss of ₹483.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after a short period of correction has taken support near the 454 zone and with a decent pullback has improved the bias, with currently having a positive candle formation has witnessed a spurt with significant volume participation visible.

“We expect further rise with indicators well to anticipate for fresh another round of upward move in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 524 keeping the stop loss of 483 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Ramco Industries Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Ramco Industries share price at ₹324.60 with a Ramco Industries share price target of ₹340 with a stop loss of ₹316.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that the stock after witnessing a decent correction has taken support near 310 zone and indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart moving past the important 100 period MA at 320 level to improve the bias and expecting for further rise in the coming sessions.

“The RSI has indicated a buy signal from near the oversold zone and with much upside potential visible can carry on with the positive move. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 340 keeping the stop loss of 316 level,” said Shiju.

