Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Jerome Powell speech, US-China trade war to gold prices; 8 stocks to buy

Stock market today: The Indian stock market ended on a negative note on Tuesday, with the Sensex declining by 0.36% to reach 82,029.98, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 82 points, or 0.32%, to settle at 25,145. The market downturn was primarily driven by selling in PSU banks, metal, real estate, and media sectors.

The decline was influenced by the weekly F&O expiry, continued selling by foreign institutional investors amounting to approximately ₹240 crore, and negative global indicators amidst escalating US-China trade conflicts. The depreciation of the rupee to 88.79 per dollar heightened concerns over capital outflows, while surging crude prices and varied Q2 earnings further weakened market sentiment, as noted by Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Trade Setup for Wednesday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that the Nifty 50 remains dominated by bearish sentiment, as call writers maintain a strong position at the 25,300 mark in the morning, resulting in a drop below 25,100. The daily chart shows a bearish engulfing pattern, which reflects increasing negativity among traders. Additionally, a formation of lower tops is apparent on the daily timeframe. The current situation indicates short-term weakness, with immediate support identified at 25,000, while resistance is observed at the 25,200–25,300 range.

Global Markets, Q2 results to Powell speech Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, expressed that the modest beginning of the current Q2 results, along with disappointing inflation figures, has raised worries regarding sluggish demand, leading to increased profit-taking. Stocks in the mid and small-cap segments faced the most significant declines, lagging behind large-cap stocks, while losses were seen across various sectors. Though short-term volatility is anticipated, the market is considered to be in a secure position for the medium term, with expectations of demand increasing in the latter half of FY26.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 360 ONE WAM Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying 360 ONE WAM share price at ₹1,126.7 keeping a stoploss at ₹1,088 with a 360 ONE WAM share price target of ₹1,205.

360 0NE share price was trading at 1,126, the stock is showing a strong bullish reversal after giving a clear breakout from a consolidation range on the daily chart. The stock had been trading sideways for several weeks and has now broken above the upper range, signalling renewed buying interest. This breakout has come with rising volumes, indicating participation from buyers. The price is also trading above all key EMAs, showing alignment in favour of buyers and confirming short-term and medium-term strength.

In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, 360 0NE offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting 1,205, provided sound risk management measures are maintained.

Ethos Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Ethos share price at ₹2,850.2 keeping a stoploss at ₹2,750 with a Ethos share price target of ₹3,050.

Ethos share price was trading at 2,850.2, the stock is showing a strong bullish trend after a clear breakout from a consolidation phase. The recent price action indicates the formation of a rounding bottom pattern, confirming a reversal from the previous downtrend. The price is trading above all major EMAs, suggesting a positive short-term to medium-term trend, with EMAs aligning in bullish order, which further strengthens the upward bias.

In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, Ethos share price offers a strong buying opportunity for short-term traders targeting ₹3,050, provided sound risk management measures are maintained.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Hindustan Zinc Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Hindustan Zinc share price at ₹505 with a stoploss at ₹495 with Hindustan Zinc share price target of ₹525.

Hindustan Zinc share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹505 and has established a solid support base at ₹495. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹525 level in the near term.

Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹495 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Ashok Leyland share price at ₹135 with a stoploss at ₹130 with Ashok Leyland share price target of ₹142.

Ashok Leyland share price has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹135 and maintaining a strong support at ₹130. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹142 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹130 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Canara Bank: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Canara Bank share price at ₹125 with a stoploss at ₹119 with Canara Bank share price target of ₹132.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹125 and maintaining a strong support at ₹119. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹132 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹119 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today Sammaan Capital Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Sammaan Capital share price at ₹164.75 with a Sammaan Capital share price target of ₹174 with a stop loss of ₹161.

Sammaan Capital share price recently after having a strong spurt has consolidated and once again indicated a fresh positive candle formation with decent volume participation improving the bias and anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has cooled off from the overbought zone and once gain with strength indicated can expect for another fresh round of upward move. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for upside target of 174 keeping the stop loss at 161 level.

Swiggy Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Swiggy share price at ₹440 with a Swiggy share price target of ₹467 with a stop loss of ₹430.

Swiggy share price has gained strength with positive candle formation visible with decent volume participation to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise with upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 467 keeping the stop loss of 430 level.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Godawari Power share price at ₹244 with a Godawari Power share price target of ₹260 with a stop loss of ₹238.

Godawari Power share price has witnessed a decent correction to stabilize and consolidate near the 240 zone and currently, with a positive candle formation taking support near the 50EMA level at 236 zone has indicated a revival to improve the bias. With significant volume participation visible and the RSI signalling a buy, there is much upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 260 keeping the stop loss at the 238 level.