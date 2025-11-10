Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50, Q2 results, Lenskart IPO listing, to gold prices - 8 stocks to buy

Stock market news: The Indian benchmark indices continued their downward trend for the second straight week, with the Nifty 50 dropping nearly 1% or 230 points to finish at 25,492.30, while the Sensex decreased by 0.86% or 722 points, closing at 83,216.28. In contrast, the Bank Nifty showed resilience and concluded the week with a slight gain of 0.17%, bolstered by steady performance from PSU banks.

Abhinav Tiwari, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that moving forward, caution is warranted, as focus shifts to significant upcoming US economic indicators, particularly the ISM PMI reports, which will impact global risk sentiment and investment flows into India. Domestic elements like the RBI’s policy decisions and Q2 earnings from key corporates will also direct market trends.

Trade Setup for Monday Rupak De, a Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, has observed that Nifty 50 has been operating below the 50EMA lately, signaling short-term weakness. In light of the broader context, the index has been on a decline since it formed a double top near 26,100 on the hourly chart.

“Recently, the index fell beneath a key moving average, indicating a more pronounced bearish outlook. The significant resistance is identified at 25,600; as long as it stays below this threshold, sentiment is likely to lean towards a sell-on-rise approach. Conversely, support is situated at 25,400, and a drop below this mark could further encourage bearish sentiment,” said De.

Global Markets, Q2 results, US-China trade talks to IPO frenzy Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd, indicated that domestic stocks recovered from initial declines as buying activity picked up at critical support levels. However, he noted that it might be too soon to declare this a trend reversal, given the mixed earnings reports, cautious global indicators, and ongoing foreign institutional investor outflows.

Nair believes that certain sectors found stability thanks to Q2 earnings, with the broader indices outperforming, particularly due to a significant surge in financials—especially public sector banks—fueled by increased investor interest spurred by speculation regarding a potential hike in the FDI cap and sector consolidation.

“Looking ahead, the markets will keep a close watch on developments related to a US government shutdown and tariffs, as well as the US-India and US-China trade agreements, to evaluate the sustainability of the current momentum,” added Vinod Nair.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Indian Metals share price at ₹1,197 keeping a stoploss at ₹1,150 with a Indian Metals share price target of ₹1,290.

Sumeet Bagadia said that Indian Metals is showing strong bullish momentum after a brief consolidation, currently trading around 1,197, gaining over 6% in the latest session. The recent bounce from the 1,115–1,120 zone highlights renewed buying interest and signals that the stock is resuming its broader uptrend.

On the technical front, Indian Metals continues to trade above all its key moving averages reflecting a strong underlying trend. The alignment of short- and medium-term EMAs above long-term averages further reinforces the bullish bias. A sustained move above recent highs could lead to a fresh breakout, opening room for further upside, according to Bagadia.

“If Indian Metals manages to sustain above 1,200, it could set the stage for a rally towards 1,290, which coincides with the next resistance and prior swing high levels,” said Bagadia.

Radico Khaitan Ltd: Bagadia recommends buying Radico Khaitan share price at ₹3,310 keeping a stoploss at ₹3,200 with a Radico Khaitan share price target of ₹3,570.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Radico Khaitan has delivered a strong bullish breakout, closing at 3,310.90, up by 3.92% for the session and ending near the day’s high — a clear sign of renewed buying momentum and investor confidence. The stock showed a sharp upward move from the 3,150 zone, continuing its steady uptrend and posting one of its strongest daily performances in recent sessions.

Bagadia explained that from a technical standpoint, Radico Khaitan has decisively broken above its immediate resistance near 3,250–3,270, confirming a bullish continuation pattern. The stock is trading well above all its key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) forming a perfect bullish alignment where shorter-term averages are above longer-term ones. This setup reinforces the presence of a strong underlying trend and sustained upward momentum.

“Given the current technical setup, Radico Khaitan appears well-positioned to extend its ains towards 3,570 in the near term. Any minor pullback towards 3,250-3,270 should be seen as a buy-on-dips opportunity, as long as the stop loss of 3,200 is maintained,” said Bagadia.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today Oberoi Realty Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Oberoi Realty share price at ₹1,786 with a stoploss at ₹1,750 with Oberoi Realty share price target of ₹1,860.

According to Ganesh Dongre, Oberoi Realty has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,780 and has established a solid support base at ₹1,750. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

“The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹1,860 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favorable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,750 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone,” said Dongre.

Bank of Baroda: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Bank of Baroda share price at ₹289 with a stoploss at ₹282 with Bank of Baroda share price target of ₹305.

Ganesh Dongre said that Bank of Baroda has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹289 and maintaining a strong support at ₹282.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹305 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹282 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Infosys Ltd: Ganesh Dongre recommends buying Infosys share price at ₹1,478 with a stoploss at ₹1,445 with Infosys share price target of ₹1,520.

According to Ganesh Dongre, Infosys has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,478 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,445.

“The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,520 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,445 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside,” said Dongre.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm): Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Paytm share price at ₹1,346 with a Paytm share price target of ₹1,430 with a stop loss of ₹1,316.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that Paytm has indicated a clear breakout above the consolidation range at 1325 zone with huge volume participation visible to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with strength visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead.

"With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1430 keeping the stop loss of 1316 level.

TVS Motor Company Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying TVS Motor Company share price at ₹3,456 with a TVS Motor Company share price target of ₹3,570 with a stop loss of ₹3,390.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that TVS Motor after the short period of correction, has indicated a strong pullback from the low made near 3,340 zone with significant volume participation witnessed and has moved past the important 50EMA at 3,435 level to improve the bias expecting for continuation of the positive move further ahead in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone, with currently showing signs of improvement to anticipate for a significant revival and anticipate for a fresh upward move in the coming days.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 3,570 keeping the stop loss of 3,390 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd: Shiju Koothupalakkal recommends buying Sona BLW Precision share price at ₹491 with a Sona BLW Precision share price target of ₹520 with a stop loss of ₹480.

Shiju Koothupalakkal said that Sona BLW has come out of the rangebound zone with a breakout indication having a bullish candle formation on the daily chart with improvement in the bias sustaining above the important 200 period MA at 479 level expecting for further gains in the coming sessions.

“The RSI is maintained strong and with upside potential visible can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 520 keeping the stop loss of 480 level,” said Koothupalakkal.

