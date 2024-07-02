Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Bank Nifty, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 2

Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to Bank Nifty, five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — July 2

Asit Manohar

  • Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these five buy-or-sell stocks — Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, RCF, Birla Corporation, and Titan

Stock market today: The underlying trend of Nifty remains positive, say experts.

Stock market today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. Logging an intraday gain of 131 points, the Nifty 50 index finished at a record closing high of 24,141. The BSE Sensex finished 443 points higher at 79,476, whereas the Bank Nifty index gained 232 points and closed at 52,574. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell to 1.20 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.6:1.

Trade setup for Tuesday

On the outlook for Nifty today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty remains positive. The market is racing towards the next upside target of 24,400 levels soon. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23,980 levels."

On today's outlook for the Bank Nifty, Om Mehra, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said, "Bank Nifty ended the session at 52,574.75, up 0.44%. The index has formed a bullish candle in the daily time frame but moved below the regression line. The hourly MACD indicates a slight slowdown in the bullish trend. The 20-day moving average (DMA) is placed at the 51,000 level. In the next session, Bank Nifty could consolidate or oscillate within the 52,200-53,200 range."

Buy or sell stock ideas by experts

Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these five buy or sell stocks: Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, RCF, Birla Corporation, and Titan Company.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Bajaj Finance: Buy at 7262, target 7740, stop loss 6990.

Bajaj Finance's share price is currently trading at 7262 and has recently broken out of the daily trend line with good volume, indicating a potential reversal and a strong bullish trend. A breakout above 7300 could propel the stock towards 7740, with immediate resistance at 7500. On the flip side, 7100 serves as a crucial support level.

2] JSW Steel: Buy at 944, target 1000, stop loss 915.

JSW Steel, currently trading at 943.90, shows signs of a positive technical outlook. The stock has recently demonstrated a decisive breakout above 915, which is also near its 20-day EMA levels, demonstrating its ability to maintain price stability. Notably, the stock has crossed a minor resistance level at 915. This is a positive development, as it signifies a potential stock trend change.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks

3] RCF: Buy at 197, target 210, stop loss 192.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around 210. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at 192. A buying opportunity is emerging, given the current market price of 197. This suggests that investors consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of 210.

4] Birla Corporation: Buy at 1610, target 1700, stop loss 1550.

We have seen significant support in this stock at around 1550. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the 1610 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of 1700. So, traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 1550 for the target price of 1700 in the near term.

5] Titan Company: Buy at 3447, target 3520, stop loss 3400.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around 3520. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at 3400.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

