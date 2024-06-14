Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global cues, five stocks to buy or sell on Friday — June 14
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommmended buying these five buy or sell stocks — Usha Martin, Grasim Industries, IGL, HCL Tech, and M&M
Stock market today: Despite weak global market sentiments on the hawkish US Fed meeting outcome, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session. The Nifty 50 index finished 75 points higher at 23,398, and the BSE Sensex scaled 204 points north and ended at 76,810. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 48 points and closed at 49,846. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose about 7% to ₹1.29 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.52:1.
