Stock Market Today: Markets saw sharp decline of around 3% during week ended 28 February 2025 led by weak global cues. The Benchmark Nifty 50 Index and S&P BSE Index ended the week at 22,124.70 and 73,198.10 respectively. Bank Nifty at 48,344.70 ended more than 1% lower week on week as most sectors led by IT, realty, and energy ended among top losers. The broader indices saw steeper cuts of 5%-6% during the week.

Trade Setup for Monday In the short-term, 22,200 would be the key level to watch out for Nifty 50 index. Below this, it could slip to 22,000-21,800 while if it sustain above 22,200, sentiment could change and a quick pullback rally up to 22300 is possible with further upside potential to 22500 level, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, below 48,500, weak sentiment is likely to continue with immediate support zones at 48,000 and 47,500. However, above 48,500, it could bounce back to 49,250-49,500, said Athawale.

Global Markets Today Looking ahead, with no significant domestic events on the horizon, global factors—such as developments around tariffs, geopolitical risks, and FII trends—will remain in focus. Additionally, as the new month begins, market participants will closely track high-frequency data, including auto sales and PMI figures, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Stocks to buy or sell today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks to buy or sell today

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks Abbott India Ltd - Bagadia recommends buying Abbott India at ₹ 30395.65 keeping Stop Loss at ₹ 29200 for a target price of ₹ 32000 Abbott India is currently trading at 30395.65 and remains in a strong bullish trend, forming higher highs and higher lows. The stock has sustained its upward momentum following a breakout from previous resistance levels. Recent price action indicates continued strength, with the stock holding above key support zones.

2.Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd _ Bagadia recommends buying Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (CHOLAHLDNG) at Rs1641.9 keeping a stoploss at ₹1580 for a target price of ₹1770

CHOLAHLDNG is currently trading at ₹1,641.9 after rebounding from a key support zone, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has formed a bullish hammer on the daily timeframe, a candlestick pattern that often signals a potential trend reversal to the upside. This movement is accompanied by a significant surge in trading volume, reinforcing the presence of strong bullish momentum.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Titan Company Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Titan at ₹3088 keeping Stoploss at ₹3030 for a target price of ₹3250.

Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹3200. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.3030. Given the current market price of Rs.,3088 a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.3200

4. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for a target price of ₹156 keeping stoploss at ₹150 for a target price of ₹167

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 167. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.150. Given the current market price of Rs. 156, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 167.

5. Axis Bank Ltd - Dongre has given a Sell call in Axis Bank at around ₹1020, keeping Stoploss at ₹1040 for a target Price of ₹990.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bearish pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 990. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial resistance level at Rs.1040. Given the current market price of Rs.1020, a selling opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider selling the stock at its current price of ₹1020.