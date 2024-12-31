Stock Market Today: The markets started the week on a weak note in the grip of Bears and the Benchmark Nifty 50 index ended the day 0.71% lower at 23,644.90 on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex also slipped 0.59% to 78,248.13. The Bank Nifty followed the trend, losing 0.7% to 50,952.75, as most sectoral indices ended in red with the exception of Pharma. In the broader markets, while mid-caps ended flat, small caps lost half a per cent {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today As long as the Nifty is trading below 23800, weak sentiment will likely persist, and the indices could retest the levels of 23500- 23450. However, if it moves above 23800, the sentiment may change, said Srikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities

As per Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates, Bank Nifty is expected to trade within the 50,500–52,000 range, with a breakout in either direction determining its future direction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global markets to 2025 outlook India's VIX jumped by 6.4%, indicating high volatility in the market. China’s manufacturing PMI for December is to be released tomorrow, and itwill be a key economic data to watch out for. Domestic Markets are anticipated to remain range-bound in the near term. For the calendar year 2025, we expect consolidation to continue in the first half, while the second half could see a recovery on the back of enhanced government spending and improved corporate earnings, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi has suggested three stock ideas.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today 1.Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Lloyds Metals at ₹1215.15, keeping Stoploss at ₹1174 for a target of ₹1300

Lloyds Metals daily chart analysis offers a favourable view for the following week, indicating a steady higher advance. Notably, the stock has produced a notable higher high and higher low pattern, and the company's recent upward swing has effectively violated the neckline, establishing a new week high. This breakthrough indicates the possibility of a significant follow-through upward increase in the stock price.

2. KFin Technologies Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying KFin Technologies at ₹1582.8, keeping Stoploss at ₹1530 for a target price of ₹1700 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KFin Technologies is currently trading at ₹1,582.8, demonstrating a strong bullish trend as evidenced by its consistent upward trajectory over the past few months. The stock recently broke out of a consolidation phase, forming a continuation pattern. Today, it reached a fresh all-time high of ₹1,641.35. The stock exhibits strong technical strength, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment, trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. The alignment of shorter-term EMAs above longer-term EMAs adds credibility to the breakout. If KFINTECH closes above its recent high levels, it will likely achieve a short-term target of ₹1,700, supported by sustained buying momentum.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Jindal Steel at ₹918, keeping Stoploss at ₹905 for a target price of ₹940

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.940. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.900. Given the current market price of ₹918, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.940. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Macrotech Developers Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Macrotech Developers (Lodha) at ₹1420, keeping Stoploss at ₹1380 for a target price of ₹1475

We have seen major support in this stock around Rs.1380. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs. 1420 price level. It may continue its rally until its next resistance level of Rs.1475. Therefore, traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.1380 for the target price of Rs.1475 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Federal Bank Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Federal Bank at ₹200 keeping Stoploss at ₹195 for a target price of ₹207 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 207. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at ₹195.

Given this scenario, the stock could rebound towards the Rs.207 level in the near future. Traders are advised to consider taking a long position, with a strategic stop loss set at Rs.195, to manage risk effectively. The target price for this trade is Rs.207.