Stock Market Today: The bench mark Nifty-50 ended the Tuesday's volatile trading session almost flat at 22,547.55. The Bank Nifty also ended marginal 0.09% lower at 48,608.35, though auto and FMCG sectors index led these sectors that ended with gains while metals and realty were among the top laggards. The broader indices however ended 0.6-0.8% lower.

Trade Setup for Thursday On the higher side, 22600 for Nifty-50 index would be the immediate breakout level for the bulls. Above this level, the market could move up to 22700-22800. Conversely, below 22500, selling pressure is likely to accelerate, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research, Kotak Securities

For Bank Nifty if the critical support level of 48,400 is breached, the index could witness further downside, potentially extending losses towards 48,200, said Om Mehra, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Global Markets Today On Thursday, markets will take cues from global trends in early trade, followed by a shift in focus to the monthly expiry of February’s derivatives contracts. We maintain our “sell on the rise” stance on the benchmark while advising a balanced approach in-stock positions. Meanwhile, investors can start accumulating quality stocks, available at attractive valuations," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Archean Chemical Industries Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Archean Chemical at around ₹497, keeping Stop Loss of ₹480 for a target price of ₹532

ACI is trading at ₹497 andrecovering following a sharp decline. After rebounding from lower levels, the stock is attempting to establish an uptrendand has found strong support around ₹410. It is now approaching its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and a close above this level would reinforce a bullish reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 45.46 and trending upward, indicating increasing buying momentum. If Archean Chemical manages to break above the key resistance level of ₹510, it could potentially reach a short-term target of ₹532.

2] Varun Beverages: Dongre recommends buying Varun Beverages at ₹499.95, keeping Stoploss at ₹481 for a target price of ₹534

VBL stock has been in a consistent downtrend, forming a lower low and lower high pattern, indicating sustained bearish momentum. Currently priced around ₹499.95, The recent rise from the support levels at 460 follows a long period of decline, hinting that things could improve if more buyers continue to support the stock.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Colgate-Palmolive at ₹2520 keeping Stoploss at ₹2460 for a target of ₹2600.

Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹2600. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs. 2460. Given the current market price of Rs.,2520 a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.2600

4] Maruti Suzuki India Ltd - Dongre recommends buying Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at ₹12476 keeping Stoploss at ₹12250 for a target price of ₹12750

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 12750. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.8250. Given the current market price of Rs. 12476, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 12750.

5] Castrol India Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Castrol India at ₹217, keeping Stoploss at ₹210 for a target price of ₹235.

A notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged in the stock's recent short-term trend analysis. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 235. The stock is currently maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.210. Given the current market price of Rs.217, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's stock recommendations 6. Havells India Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Havells at around Havells at ₹1547for target price of ₹1610 keeping Stoploss at ₹1515

The stock has shown good support near the 1480 zone and has indicated a decent pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias to expect for further rise. The RSI, currently is well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy from current rate and with the chart looking very attractive, we suggest to buy the stock with upside potential visible for a target of 1610 keeping the stop loss of 1515.

7. Chalet Hotels Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommend buying Chalet Hotels at around ₹718.60for a target price of ₹760keeping Stop Loss 705

The stock after the significant erosion witnessed in the last 2 months has bottomed out near 660 zone and indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias with strength maintained and is expected to rise further in the coming days with technical parameters well supporting our view. The RSI has shown a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone signaling a buy and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 760 keeping the stop loss of 705.

8. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)- Koothupalakkal recommends buying BHEL at around ₹194.60 for a target price of ₹207, keeping stop loss at ₹189

The stock has corrected well and has shown good support near the 184 zone with consolidation seen and currently has shown signs of improvement with volume participation on the rise to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. With the RSI indicating a positive divergence has strengthened the bias and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 207, keeping the stop loss of 189