Stock Market Today: Correction phase in the markets intensified as the benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 1.06% lower at 22,553.35 on Monday. Bank Nifty at 48,651.95 also ended 0.67% while Nifty IT and metal fell the most. FMCG and auto were key gainers.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be negative. In the short term, there is a possibility of more weakness down to the next support of 22400 levels (20-month EMA). Immediate resistance is placed at 22750 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

On the downside, bank nifty will find strong support around 47,840, while on the upside 49,650 will remain a challenging barrier for the index, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Global Markets Today Fears of US economic slowdown weighs on domestic IT companies while NBFC, financials, real estate and consumer durable stocks are likely to be in focus post release of RBI MPC's February ’25 meeting minutes on Friday. It is being anticipated that easing in headline inflation might lead RBI to continue with further rate cut in its upcoming April’25 meet. After consolidating for the last few trading sessions, Nifty resumed its downward trajectory breaking below the key support level of 22,800. Investor sentiments are dampened amid weak global cues and we expect the market to remain subdued over the next few days, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Archean Chemical Industries: Bagadia recommends buying Archean Chemical at around ₹497, keeping Stoploss at ₹480 for a target price of ₹532

Archean (ACI) is currently trading at ₹497 and is in a recovery phase following a sharp decline. The stock is attempting to establish an uptrend after rebounding from lower levels and has found strong support around ₹410. It is now approaching its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and a close above this level would reinforce a bullish reversal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 45.46 and trending upward, indicating increasing buying momentum

2] Varun Beverages: Bagadia recommends buying Varun Beverages at ₹499.95, keeping Stoploss ₹481 for a target price of ₹534

Varun Beverages stock has been in a consistent downtrend, forming a lower low and lower high pattern, indicating sustained bearish momentum. Currently priced around ₹499.95, The recent rise from the support levels at 460 follows a long period of decline, hinting that things could improve if more buyers continue to support the stock.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] IndusInd Bank Ltd- Dongre recommends buying IndusInd Bank at around ₹1030 keeping Stoploss at ₹1010 for a target price of ₹1055.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, currently stock is into oversold zone. Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1055. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs. 1010. Given the current market price of Rs.1030, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.1055.

4] InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) - Dongre recommends buying Indigo at ₹4536 Stoploss at ₹4470 Target price of ₹4700

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.4700. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.4470. Given the current market price of Rs.4536, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.4700

5] Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Dongre recommends buying BEL at ₹255 keeping Stoploss at ₹248 for a target price of ₹270.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 270. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.248. Given the current market price of Rs.255, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 270.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's stock recommendations 6] TVS Motors: Koothupalakkal recommends buying TVS Motors at around ₹2362 for a target price of ₹2480, keeping a Stop Loss at ₹2320

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation taking support near the ascending trendline zone at 2290 level and with a positive candle formation has improved the bias to expect for further rise. The RSI has shown improvement with a positive trend reversal visible and having signaled a buy from current rate and with the chart looking very attractive, we suggest to buy the stock with upside potential visible for a target of 2480 keeping the stop loss of 2320.

7] CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Koothupalakkal recommends buying CG Power at around ₹602 for a target price of ₹640, keeping Stoploss at ₹588

The stock has shown signs of bottoming out near 545 zone and with a steady pullback witnessed has improved the bias to anticipate for further upward move in the coming session. The RSI has shown a gradual rise with strength indicated and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the risk-reward very much favourable, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 640 keeping the stop loss of 588.

8] GHCL: Koothupalakkal recommends buying GHCL at around ₹618.60 for a target price of ₹660 for a Stoploss 605.

The stock, after correcting, has once again arrived near the bottom zone of the ascending channel pattern at 600 levels and indicated a pullback to improve the bias, anticipating further rise. The RSI is well placed, signalling a buy from near the oversold zone, and there is much scope for a further upward move in the coming sessions. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 660 keeping the stop loss of 605.