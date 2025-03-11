Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; 8 stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday— March 11, 2025

Stock Market Today: Markets ended on a volatile note, with the benchmark Nifty-50 index ending 0.4% lower at 22,460.30 on Monday. Bank Nifty shed 0.58% to close at 48,216.80 as most other sectors led by Realty, Oil & Gas and Consumer Durables too were losers. Broader indices also ended 1-2% lower.

Trade Setup for Tuesday The Nifty 50 index is now retracing its rise from the 21964 – 22677. It can drift towards 22405 – 22320 which are the 38.2% and 50% of Fibonacci retracement levels of the recent rise. On the upside, we expect 22800 – 23000. Crucial support for the index is at 22250- 22230, said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

The Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the range of 47,800-49,000 in the coming sessions. A breakout or breakdown from the range will signal the next directional move, said Bajaj Broking

Global Markets Today We expect the market to remain largely range-bound in the absence of any significant domestic trigger. Investors will be closely monitoring the global developments including the US tariffs, geopolitical negotiations and their impact on the U.S. dollar, crude oil prices for further cues., said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given three stocks picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1] Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Sarda Energy at ₹505.05, keeping Stoploss at ₹485 for a target price of ₹540

Sarda Energy showcases a strong bullish momentum, evident from a substantial upward movement and a significant closing around ₹505.05. The stock has been experiencing robust buying interest, showing consistent higher highs and higher lows, a classic pattern of a strong uptrend. Notably, the trading volume during upward price movements has been substantial, reinforcing the rally's strength. The recent sessions have seen Sarda Energy stabilizing near its All-Time High, indicating that the stock is consolidating and potentially preparing for another breakout.

2] Vimta Labs Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying Vimta Labs at Rs1003.05 keeping Stoploss at ₹965 for a target price of ₹1075

Vimta Labs is currently trading at ₹1003.05. After a period of small falls and sideways consolidation, the stock has lately broken the neckline levels of ₹1000 and is rising quickly on the upside with substantial volume... There are expectations of further upward movement, potentially reaching ₹1075 levels. On the downside, substantial support is evident near ₹965.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3] Tata Consumer Products Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Tata Consumer Products Ltd at ₹958 keeping Stop Loss at ₹945 for a target price of ₹978.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, currently stock is into oversold zone. Looking towards the daily chart a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹978. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs. 945. Given the current market price of Rs.958, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.978.

4] Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Sun Pharma at ₹1615 keeping Stoploss at ₹1585 for a target price of ₹1650

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs.1650. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.1585. Given the current market price of Rs. 1615, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs.1650

5] Cipla Ltd - Dongre recommends buying CIPLA at ₹1460 keeping Stoploss at ₹1435 for a target price of ₹1520.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 1520. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs.1435. Given the current market price of Rs.1460, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 1520.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Thomas Cook (India) Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Thomas Cook at ₹1143.40 for a target price of ₹1185 keeping Stop Loss at ₹1120.

The stock has picked up well from the bottom zone near 120 level and has witnessed consolidation near 140 zone with bias improving and decent volume participation visible. With the RSI on the rise and indicating strength, we anticipate further rise in the coming sessions and with the chart well positioned and looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 1185 keeping the stop loss of 1120.

7] Carborundum Universal Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Carborundum Universal at ₹948.50 for a target price of ₹990 keeping Stop Loss at ₹930

The stock has witnessed a sharp V-shaped recovery from 815 zone to improve the bias and with the RSI indicated a positive trend reversal from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy, we anticipate further rise in the coming days with risk-reward looking favorable. The RSI is currently well placed and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for target of 990 keeping the stop loss of 930 level.

8] Hindustan Unilever Ltd- Koothupalakkal recommends buying Hindustan Unilever at ₹2247 for a Target price of ₹2330 keeping Stop Loss at ₹2200

The stock after making a lower bottom formation pattern on the daily chart taking support near 2150 levels has witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias and with the RSI on the rise indicating a positive trend reversal from the oversold zone, has signaled a buy to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of 2230 keeping the stop loss of 2200.