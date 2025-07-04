Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell Friday—4 July 2025

Stock Market Today: The benchmark Nifty-50 index ended 0.19% lower at 25,405.30 on Friday. The Bank Nifty at 56,791.95 was 0.36% lower. While metals and realty were other key losers, auto, consumer durables, and healthcare stood among the gainers. In the broader indices, mid- and small caps gained up to 0.25%.

Trade Setup for Friday Nifty remains below the resistance level of 25,500 but above the crucial support at 25,300. Therefore, we expect the index to continue trading in a range over the coming days, as long as it stays within the 25,300–25,500 band, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

For Bank Nifty, a bounce from the 56,400–56,300 support could provide relief, but upside remains capped near 57,600, as per Reliance Securities.

Global markets today Looking ahead, markets are expected to remain in consolidation mode, with participants likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach amid ongoing trade negotiations and key US economic data releases—such as jobless claims, nonfarm payrolls, services PMI, and the unemployment rate. Investors will also keep an eye on Q1 business updates, which could drive stock-specific action, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has given three stock picks.

These include Saksoft Ltd., Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Axis Bank, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Punjab National Bank, BSE Ltd., Sobha Ltd., and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. Saksoft Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying SAKSOFT at around ₹225.87, keeping stop-loss at ₹ 220 for a target price of ₹245

SAKSOFT witnessed a powerful bullish breakout in today’s session. The stock surged with significant volume expansion, indicating robust buying interest and a clear shift in sentiment. The price action confirmed a breakout from the recent consolidation range, accompanied by a strong bullish pattern on the daily chart. After multiple failed attempts, Saksoft successfully broke out from the multi-week range above the resistance zone of ₹200– ₹215, which had acted as a supply zone over the past two months.

2. Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.—Bagadia recommends buying Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, or ASAL, at around ₹625.65, keeping Stoploss at ₹600 for a target price of ₹667

ASAL is currently positioned at 625.65 levels and witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday. The price action marks a decisive breakout above the short-term consolidation zone, with increased volumes supporting the bullish move. This rally reflects fresh buying interest as the stock crossed major resistance near ₹600 levels convincingly. The stock has successfully absorbed earlier supply zones and is now moving for upward movement, a signal of bullish continuation.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Axis Bank—Dongre recommends buying AXISBANK at around ₹1170, keeping Stoploss at ₹1145 for a target price of ₹1205

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around Rs. 1205. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at Rs. 1145. Given the current market price of Rs. 1170, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of Rs. 1205.

4. Tata Chemicals Ltd.—Dongre recommends buying TATACHEM at around ₹945, keeping Stoploss at ₹915 for a target price of ₹985

We have seen a major support in this stock around Rs.915. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the Rs.945 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of Rs.995, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of Rs.915 for the target price of Rs.995 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Punjab National Bank—Dongre recommends buying PNB at around ₹113, keeping stop loss at ₹108 for a target price of ₹119

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 119. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs. 108.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. BSE Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying BSE LTD at around ₹2820 for a target price of ₹2970, keeping Stop loss at ₹ 2760

The stock has indicated a short period of correction from the peak zone of 3030 level and currently has arrived near the lower band of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart, showing signs of taking support, and with a positive revival has improved the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected from the highly overbought zone and currently is well placed with strength indicated, signaling a buy with much upside potential from the current rate.

7. Sobha Ltd.—Koothupalakkal recommends buying SOBHA at around ₹1510 for a target price of ₹1570, keeping the stop loss at around ₹1480

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation on the daily chart, taking support near the confluence of the 200-period MA and 50EMA zone at the ₹1455 level, and has witnessed a pullback to improve the bias, expecting a further upward move. The RSI is currently well positioned, cooling off from the highly overbought zone, and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy.

8. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying Chambal Fertilisers or CHAMBAL FERT. at around ₹565 for a target price of ₹600, keeping Stop loss at ₹552

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, maintaining above the important 200-period MA at the ₹546 level, and currently indicating a positive bullish candle on the daily chart with the RSI indicating a positive divergence formation, which is steadily on the rise, has improved the bias, and further rise is anticipated. Accompanied by the significant volume participation, the chart technically looks attractive.