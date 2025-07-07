Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell Monday—7 July 2025

Stock Market Today: Amid concerns around trade negotiations in the US, the markets continued to consolidate during the week ended 4 July 2025. The Benchmark Nifty 50 index ended around 0.7% lower at 25,461.00. Bank Nifty also followed suit, ending 0.75% lower at 57,031.90, while Realty was another loser, though IT and Healthcare were among key gainers. In the broader markets, the mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 0.3% to 0.5%.

Trade Setup for Friday For the Nifty, 25,500 would act as an immediate resistance zone, above which it could move up to 25,670 and the 25,800–25,900 cone. On the flip side, if the market falls below 25,300, it could slip to 25,000–24,950, said Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

For Bank Nifty, the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) at 56,500 is a key level to watch, added Athawale.

Global markets today The coming week holds significant importance not only for Indian markets but for global equities as well. The most anticipated event is the outcome of the U.S. trade deadline on July 9, which could shape global trade dynamics. Investors will also closely monitor the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes on the same day, as per Ajit Mishra—SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Domestically, the spotlight will shift to corporate earnings, with IT major TCS and retail giant Avenue Supermarts among the prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly results, setting the tone for the Q1 earnings season.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts—Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher—recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: V2 Retail Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Punjab National Bank, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, VA Tech Wabag Ltd, and Fusion Finance Ltd.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks 1. V2 Retail Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying V2RETAIL at around ₹1923.9, keeping the stop loss at ₹1850 keeping the target price of ₹2077

V2RETAIL, currently trading at 1923.9, exhibits a strong uptrend, supported by its consistent position above key exponential moving averages (EMAs). After a prolonged range-bound phase over the past two months, the stock appears to have resumed its upward journey. With higher lows being formed on the daily chart, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

2. Laurus Labs Ltd—Bagadia recommends buying LAURUSLABS at around ₹776, keeping stop loss at ₹748, and keeping target price at ₹838

Laurus Labs is currently trading at ₹776 and continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum, forming a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows. The stock recently marked a fresh 52-week high at ₹777 and is now approaching a key resistance zone near ₹800. A breakout above this level could trigger renewed buying interest and further fuel upward momentum

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd—Dongre recommends buying Indian Oil Corporation, or IOC, at around ₹152, keeping Stoploss at ₹145 for a target price of 158

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 152 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 145. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 158 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 145 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

4. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd—Dongre recommends buying MCX at ₹8865, with a stop loss ₹8500, for a target price ₹9200

Stock has exhibited a strong, notable, continued bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 8865 and maintaining strong support at ₹ 8500. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 9200 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 8500 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5 Punjab National Bank- Dongre recommends buying PNB at around ₹111, keeping Stop Loss at ₹107 for a target price of ₹118. In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests that there could be a temporary retracement in the stock's price, possibly to around Rs. 118. Currently, the stock is holding a crucial support level at Rs.107. Given this scenario, there is potential for the stock to rebound towards the Rs.118 level in the near future.

Shiju Koothupalakkal intraday stocks for today 6. Ideaforge Technology Ltd.-Koothupalakkal recommends buying IDEA FORGE at around ₹590 for a target price of ₹630, keeping Stop loss at ₹577

The stock has witnessed a short period of correction from the ₹664 level and has taken support at the ₹570 zone, indicating an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart with improvement in the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has witnessed a gradual slide from the highly overbought zone and is currently well placed with strength indicated, signaling a buy having much upside potential from the current rate. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of the ₹630 level, keeping the stop loss at the the ₹577 level.

7. VA Tech Wabag Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying WABAG at around ₹1466 for a target price of ₹1550. keeping Stop loss at around ₹1435

The stock has witnessed a gradual slide after peaking out near the 1680 zone and has corrected quite significantly, currently indicating signs of positive development. After consolidating near the 1415 level, the stock has indicated a bullish candle on the daily chart to improve the bias and anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI is well positioned, correcting from the overbought zone, and has arrived near the oversold area, indicating a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. With much upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1550, keeping the stop loss at the 1435 level.

8. Fusion Finance Ltd - Koothupalakkal recommends buying FUSION FINANCE at around ₹194.65 for a target price of ₹210, keeping the stop loss at ₹189

The stock has indicated an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart with a series of higher bottom formations, and currently, once again, taking support near the 187 zone has indicated a pullback with a positive candle formation to improve the bias and anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI with a short period of correction has once again shown signs of improvement with improvement in the bias, and we can expect a further upward move. With decent volume participation visible and the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹210, keeping the stop loss at the ₹189 level.