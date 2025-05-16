Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to global markets; Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock Market Today: The Benchmark Nifty-50 Index rebounding well on Thursday ended 1.6% higher at 25,062.10. Bank Nifty also ended 1.01% higher at 55,355.60. as Metals Realty, Auto, IT Oil & gas led the rally for most other sectors. In the broader indices small and mid caps ended 0.5-0.74% higher.

Trade Setup for Friday For the Nifty-50 Index 24,900 and 24,750 would act as key support zones, while 25,210–25,300 could serve as key resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 24,750, the uptrend would become vulnerable, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Securities

On the other hand, the immediate hurdle for Bank Nifty is seen around 55,500, while major support is placed near 53,480, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta.

Global Markets and Q4 Results Trump’s zero-tariff comment has injected fresh optimism into Indian equities, reinforcing the bullish undertone. With the Nifty sustaining above 25,000, near-term momentum remains intact, though upcoming earnings and global cues could test market resilience, said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, suggested three stocks, while Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research, at Prabhudas Lilladher has given two stock picks.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock picks APL Apollo Tubes Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying APL Apollo at around ₹ 1775.9 keeping Stoploss at ₹ 1713 for a target price of ₹ 1900 APLAPOLLO is currently trading at the levels of 1775.9, the stock is exhibiting a strong bullish trend, having broken out from a consolidation zone with robust volume. The stock has formed a series of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained upward momentum. A notable price action development, typically viewed as a bullish continuation formation. The stock is now trading close to its 52-week high of 1781.8, suggesting renewed investor interest and confidence.

2.Grasim Industries Ltd - Bagadia recommends Grasim Industries at ₹2824.80 keeping Stop Loss at ₹2726 for a target price of ₹3022

GRASIM is currently trading at ₹2,824.80 and is demonstrating strong upward momentum. The stock has rebounded from lower levels, forming a higher high and higher low structure, which is a classic sign of a sustained uptrend. A robust bullish candlestick pattern has emerged, further indicating strength in the prevailing trend. Additionally, GRASIM has broken out of a short-term consolidation zone, signaling renewed buying interest and reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Ganesh Dongre's stocks to buy today 3. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd - Dongre recommends buying KOTAKBANK at around ₹2107 keeping Stoploss at ₹2075 for a target price of ₹2160

In the latest short-term technical analysis, KOTAKBANK has shown a strong and consistent bullish trend, indicating the potential for an extended upward move. The stock is currently trading at ₹ 2107 and holding above a key support level at ₹ 2075. This support zone serves as a critical point for risk management. Given the bullish momentum, traders are advised to consider a buying opportunity with a stop-loss placed strategically at ₹ 2075 to manage downside risk. The target for this trade is set at ₹ 2160, suggesting a favorable risk-to-reward ratio and a continuation of the prevailing upward trend.

4. Asian Paints Ltd- Dongre recommends buying Asian Paints at around ₹2332 keeping Stoploss at ₹2280 for a target price of ₹2400

ASIANPAINT has exhibited a notable bullish reversal pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹ 2332 and maintaining a strong support at ₹ 2280. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹ 2400 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹ 2280 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Bajaj Finance Ltd - Dongre recommends buying BAJFINANCE at around ₹9188 keeping Stoploss at ₹8900 fr a target price of ₹9400.

BAJFINANCE , the stock is currently trading at ₹ 9188 and appears to be in bullish zone for short term. A bullish reversal pattern has emerged on the daily chart, indicating a potential upmove. The critical support level lies at ₹ 8900, which also acts as a key stop-loss point for this trade. With bullish cues signaling a possible retracement towards the ₹ 9400 target, this setup provides a favorable entry opportunity for traders looking to capitalize on a technical rebound.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6. Welspun Corp Ltd - recommend buying Welspun Corp at around ₹786 for a target price of ₹830 keeping Stop loss at ₹770

The stock has recovered significantly from the trendline support zone of ₹720 and has moved past the important 50EMA level at ₹780 zone to improve the bias and can expect for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is well positioned and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and from current rate, much upside potential is visible. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 830 keeping the stop loss of ₹770 level.

7. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd- recommend buying Bharat Heavy Electricals or BHEL at around ₹245.60 for a Target price of ₹256 keeping Stop loss at ₹240

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation on the daily chart and recently has witnessed a decent strong pullback to move past the important 200 period MA after a long period to improve the bias and can anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI is maintained strong, signalling a buy to anticipate for another fresh round of upward move. With the chart technically well positioned, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹256 level keeping the stop loss of ₹240 level.

8. Himatsingka Seide Ltd - recommends buying Himatsingka Seide or HIMATSINGKA SEIDE cat around ₹163 for a Target price of ₹172 keeping Stop loss at ₹159

The stock after witnessing a strong pullback moving past the significant ₹200 period MA and 100 period MA zone at ₹158 levels, has improved the bias and with a breakout indication has further strengthen the trend to anticipate for further rise. The RSI is well positioned and is on the rise with further upside potential visible. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of ₹172 keeping the stop loss of ₹159 level.